Pakistan to host West Indies for two January Tests in Multan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed details of the West Indies men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for the two ICC World Test Championship matches.

The West Indies cricket team will arrive in Islamabad on January 6. After playing a three-day match against Pakistan Shaheens from Jan 10-12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, they will take on Pakistan in back-to-back Tests in Multan, according to a PCB statement.

“The first Test will be played from Jan 17-21, while the second Test will be held from Jan 25-29,” the statement said.

The matches will count towards the World Test Championship, though both teams are out of contention to reach the final.

This will be the West Indies’ first Test tour of Pakistan in 19 years when they played three Tests in November 2006, while their last Test away Test series against Pakistan was in the UAE in October 2016.

However, the West Indies have thrice toured Pakistan since April 2018; once for the ODI series (June 2022) and twice for the T20I series (April 2018 and December 2021).

Tour schedule:

Jan 10-12: three-day match vs Pakistan Shaheens, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Jan 17-21: first Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

Jan 25-29: second Test, Multan Cricket Stadium

Playing hours for Test matches:

First session: 9:30am-12:00pm

Second session: 12:40pm-2:40pm (1pm-3pm, Fridays only)

Third session: 3-4:30pm (3:20pm-4:50pm, Fridays only)

Additional input from AFP

