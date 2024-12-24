Ramzan Sugar mills: Notice to prosecution on acquittal plea of Shehbaz, Hamza

LAHORE: A special court for anti-corruption on Monday issued a notice to the prosecution on an application of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, a former chief minister, seeking acquittal in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Judge Sardar Iqbal Dogar conducted the trial proceedings when defence counsel Amjad Pervez filed acquittal applications on behalf of the PM and his son.

The lawyer argued that there was no evidence of the alleged corruption against the petitioners making the possibility of conviction in the case unlikely. He asked the court to allow the applications and acquit his clients of the charges.

The judge adjourned the hearing till Jan 6 and issued a notice to the prosecution for submission of its replies to the acquittal pleas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was represented by his pleader Anwaar Hussain while Hamza did not appear due to a back injury. His legal team submitted a request for exemption from appearance for one hearing.

On Oct 17, an accountability court had transferred the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the anti-corruption court due to lack of jurisdiction following amendments introduced in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The NAB, after the amendment, cannot prosecute an alleged offence involving money less than Rs500 million and the offence amount in the mills reference was below the minimum value.

The accountability court was informed that the NAB in its reference made a case of alleged corruption of Rs213 million.

The NAB reference filed in 2018 alleged that PM Shehbaz being chief minister and his son Hamza with the abetment and connivance of each other caused a loss to national exchequer of Rs213 million by committing the offence of misuse of authority.

It said Mr Shehbaz had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in the Chiniot district primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons — Hamza and Suleman.

PG: Prosecutor General (PG) of Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah on Monday took notice of two separate incidents involving sexual assault and torture of women in Lahore.

In first case, the PG summoned the investigating officer along with complete record regarding the incident of brutal torture of a woman by her in-laws.

Mr Shah asked the IO why the victim’s torn clothes and other forcibly seized stolen items were not recovered and taken into police custody, and why relevant legal sections were not added to the case.

ASI Nadeem Rafiq, the IO, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Expressing displeasure over the irresponsible and inadequate investigation, the PG reprimanded the IO to properly record all evidence in the case and complete the investigation on merit as soon as possible, with the charge sheet promptly submitted to the court.

Separately, Mr Shah summoned the IO concerned with complete details of a woman sexually assaulted under the pretense of a job offer and threatened at gunpoint in Manawan.

The IO submitted the record and briefed the prosecutor general on the progress of the investigation.

After examining the record, the PG questioned the IO as to why the victim’s statement under section 164 Cr.P.C. had not been recorded. The IO explained that efforts were made to record the statement, but the area magistrate dismissed the application.

At this, the PG issued directives to the district public prosecutor of Lahore to challenge the decision of the magistrate immediately. He also emphasized the strict implementation of the guidelines issued by the prosecutor general’s office under Anti-Rape Act 2021 in all such cases.

He also directed that the victim woman be provided with complete legal assistance and support to ensure justice.

