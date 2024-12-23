Govt unveils plan to modernise plant protection department

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has announced a restructuring plan for the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) aimed at modernising its operations, enhancing efficiency and aligning the organisation with international standards to meet the challenges of global trade and plant protection.

In a press release, the ministry claimed the restructuring would transform the DPPinto a globally competitive organisation capable of safeguarding Pakistan’s agricultural trade while ensuring compliance with evolving global trade and plant protection standards.

The DPP plays a critical role as the country’s National Plant Protection Organisation under the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and International Plant Protection Convention, safeguarding Pakistan’s agriculture and ensuring compliance with global trade standards.

However, the DPP faces significant challenges, including severe staff shortages, outdated infrastructure and manual processes that hinder its efficiency and transparency, according to independent observers.

The ministry said the restructuring will address critical gaps in DPP’s operations, including outdated management practices, inefficient risk assessment systems and challenges in meeting international sanitary and phytosanitary standards for export consignments.

Introducing a new management model under the restructuring plan, a lean and digital-first organisation will replace the existing structure.

Key operational functions, including surveying, inspection, laboratory testing and fumigation, will be outsourced. This will ensure greater efficiency and adaptability while enabling the department to focus on strategic oversight.

As part of the restructuring plan, two laboratories under the department will be outsourced.

This move is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring adherence to international standards and fostering public-private collaboration to improve the overall performance of plant protection services in the country, the ministry said.

A draft bill outlining the new structure will be presented before the National Assembly.

Nominations for the board and chairman will be sought from relevant stakeholders, including federal ministries, provincial governments and international organisations such as the FAO and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce and Industry.

Under the new plan, the department will adopt a professional, independent and impartial governance model.

A corporate body with statutory protection will be established, supported by an advisory council that includes scientists, federal and provincial representatives and key stakeholders.

The restructuring of the DPP will be closely monitored by a working group comprising secretaries from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and other relevant ministries, with weekly progress reviews.

Observers believe that restructuring the DPP is essential for safeguarding Pakistan’s agricultural resources, preventing trade barriers and boosting agro-export potential.

With political will and timely investments, the DPP can transform into a modern, globally compliant regulatory body, driving agricultural growth and enhancing Pakistan’s standing in international trade, they say.

Key reforms require the recruitment of sufficient technical staff, upgrading laboratories to achieve ISO certification and integrating DPP’s processes with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) for real-time, paperless operations.

Introducing third-party aud­its and outsourcing non-core tasks, such as pre-shipment inspections, can further enha­nce accountability and service delivery, according to observers.

