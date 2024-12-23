E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Govt unveils plan to modernise plant protection department

Amin Ahmed Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 11:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has announced a restructuring plan for the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) aimed at modernising its operations, enhancing efficiency and aligning the organisation with international standards to meet the challenges of global trade and plant protection.

In a press release, the ministry claimed the restructuring would transform the DPPinto a globally competitive organisation capable of safeguarding Pakistan’s agricultural trade while ensuring compliance with evolving global trade and plant protection standards.

The DPP plays a critical role as the country’s National Plant Protection Organisation under the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and International Plant Protection Convention, safeguarding Pakistan’s agriculture and ensuring compliance with global trade standards.

However, the DPP faces significant challenges, including severe staff shortages, outdated infrastructure and manual processes that hinder its efficiency and transparency, according to independent observers.

The ministry said the restructuring will address critical gaps in DPP’s operations, including outdated management practices, inefficient risk assessment systems and challenges in meeting international sanitary and phytosanitary standards for export consignments.

Introducing a new management model under the restructuring plan, a lean and digital-first organisation will replace the existing structure.

Key operational functions, including surveying, inspection, laboratory testing and fumigation, will be outsourced. This will ensure greater efficiency and adaptability while enabling the department to focus on strategic oversight.

As part of the restructuring plan, two laboratories under the department will be outsourced.

This move is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring adherence to international standards and fostering public-private collaboration to improve the overall performance of plant protection services in the country, the ministry said.

A draft bill outlining the new structure will be presented before the National Assembly.

Nominations for the board and chairman will be sought from relevant stakeholders, including federal ministries, provincial governments and international organisations such as the FAO and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers and Commerce and Industry.

Under the new plan, the department will adopt a professional, independent and impartial governance model.

A corporate body with statutory protection will be established, supported by an advisory council that includes scientists, federal and provincial representatives and key stakeholders.

The restructuring of the DPP will be closely monitored by a working group comprising secretaries from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and other relevant ministries, with weekly progress reviews.

Observers believe that restructuring the DPP is essential for safeguarding Pakistan’s agricultural resources, preventing trade barriers and boosting agro-export potential.

With political will and timely investments, the DPP can transform into a modern, globally compliant regulatory body, driving agricultural growth and enhancing Pakistan’s standing in international trade, they say.

Key reforms require the recruitment of sufficient technical staff, upgrading laboratories to achieve ISO certification and integrating DPP’s processes with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) for real-time, paperless operations.

Introducing third-party aud­its and outsourcing non-core tasks, such as pre-shipment inspections, can further enha­nce accountability and service delivery, according to observers.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...