E-Paper | September 26, 2024

NA body seeks harsher punishments for makers of fake seeds

Amin Ahmed Published September 26, 2024 Updated September 26, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Stan­ding Committee on National Food Security and Research has emphasised the need for stringent legal action against sellers of counterfeit seeds, recommending both fines and imprisonment.

At a meeting on Wednesday, held under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Tariq Hussain, the body recommended that the maximum imprisonment for this offence be extended to two years, and fines raised to Rs2m.

The ministry updated the committee on the progress of a Special Inquiry Commission probe into the sale of counterfeit seeds, saying that a final report was expected within the next couple of days.

During discussion on the Seed Amendment Bill 2024, National Food Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain told the committee that telephonic consent had been secured from provincial governments through their respective chief secretaries, and that resolutions from the provincial assemblies — as required under Article 144 of the Constitution — would be submitted before the bill is passed into law.

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association voiced concern over unjustified taxes imposed by the FBR. The committee directed the ministry to address this issue with the FBR and report back in the next meeting.

Additionally, the Department of Plant Protection was instructed to collaborate with the Special Investment Facilit­ation Council (SIFC) for enhancing locust control operations and to report back on short-term overhaul strategies.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2024

