Balochistan activates cancer ward at Bolan Hospital

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has taken a significant step toward improving healthcare services by activating a cancer ward at Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in Quetta.

With the establishment and activation of the ward, cancer patients are now being provided with free injections worth up to Rs1.3 million.

Patients and their families have thanked Chief Minister Bugti and provincial Health Minister Bakht Mohammad Kakar for this initiative.

Provincial government’s spokesperson Shahid Rind said are being made to enhance cancer care, including the ongoing construction of a cancer hospital in the province.

CM Bugti remains committed to reforming the health sector and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024