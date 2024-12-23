E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Balochistan activates cancer ward at Bolan Hospital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 07:50am

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has taken a significant step toward improving healthcare services by activating a cancer ward at Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in Quetta.

With the establishment and activation of the ward, cancer patients are now being provided with free injections worth up to Rs1.3 million.

Patients and their families have thanked Chief Minister Bugti and provincial Health Minister Bakht Mohammad Kakar for this initiative.

Provincial government’s spokesperson Shahid Rind said are being made to enhance cancer care, including the ongoing construction of a cancer hospital in the province.

CM Bugti remains committed to reforming the health sector and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...