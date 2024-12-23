PTI to enter talks with civil disobedience call intact

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has agreed to meet with the committee formed by the government for talks but said the call for civil obedience will not be revoked as a prelude to negotiations.

The civil disobedience was called for by the jailed PTI founder, Imran Khan, and only he can withdraw it, the party’s information secretary, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, said in a video statement on Sunday.

The civil disobedience, expected to start on Sunday, has been decried by the government.

Last week, PM’s adviser, Barrister Aqeel, warned that dialogues can’t take place with the “dangling sword of civil disobedience”.

However, Mr Akram said the PTI leaders will meet their jailed founder after talks on Monday to inform him of the outcome.

“People nominated by both sides will come to the table and lay down their points,” Mr Akram said of today’s meeting.

After the meeting, he said, the PTI will be able to “gauge whether the government is truly serious about resolving our issues and meeting Imran Khan’s demands.”

After the talks, the party will “demand to meet Imran Khan” to brief him about the meeting’s outcome.

“[W]hatever Imran Khan directs about the civil disobedience movement, we will implement it,” Mr Akram said, adding that unless the party withdraws it, the call for civil disobedience will remain intact.

Last week, Mr Khan warned the first phase of the civil disobedience movement — where overseas Pakistanis would be asked to stop sending remittances — would kick off on December 22 if his demands weren’t met.

He had set a two-point agenda for talks: the release of PTI’s workers and supporters from prisons and judicial inquiry into the events of the May 9 riots and November 24 protest.

PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry also said that Mr Khan had asked the party leadership to wait till Sunday before going ahead with the campaign.

Opposition alliance

Separately, Mr Khan has assigned the responsibility of uniting opposition parties to Barrister Saif, according to sources. The jailed PTI founder directed Mr Saif to expedite negotiations with opposition leaders and unite them under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Mr Saif has accordingly contacted several key opposition leaders, sources said.

An important meeting, including opposition parties, is expected to take place at the KP Chief Minister’s House later this week.

It is expected that leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance, including Pir Pagara and Zulfiqar Mirza, will meet with Mr Saif this week to discuss the alliance.

The PTI is also looking to invite the heads of other major parties, including Jamaat-i-Islami and JUI-F, to the meeting.

Amjad Mahmood in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024