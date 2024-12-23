E-Paper | December 23, 2024

PTI to enter talks with civil disobedience call intact

Ikram Junaidi Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has agreed to meet with the committee formed by the government for talks but said the call for civil obedience will not be revoked as a prelude to negotiations.

The civil disobedience was called for by the jailed PTI founder, Imran Khan, and only he can withdraw it, the party’s information secretary, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, said in a video statement on Sunday.

The civil disobedience, expected to start on Sunday, has been decried by the government.

Last week, PM’s adviser, Barrister Aqeel, warned that dialogues can’t take place with the “dangling sword of civil disobedience”.

However, Mr Akram said the PTI leaders will meet their jailed founder after talks on Monday to inform him of the outcome.

Waqqas says only Imran can withdraw decision; party to seek meeting with jailed founder after sitting with govt committee

“People nominated by both sides will come to the table and lay down their points,” Mr Akram said of today’s meeting.

After the meeting, he said, the PTI will be able to “gauge whether the government is truly serious about resolving our issues and meeting Imran Khan’s demands.”

After the talks, the party will “demand to meet Imran Khan” to brief him about the meeting’s outcome.

“[W]hatever Imran Khan directs about the civil disobedience movement, we will implement it,” Mr Akram said, adding that unless the party withdraws it, the call for civil disobedience will remain intact.

Last week, Mr Khan warned the first phase of the civil disobedience movement — where overseas Pakistanis would be asked to stop sending remittances — would kick off on December 22 if his demands weren’t met.

He had set a two-point agenda for talks: the release of PTI’s workers and supporters from prisons and judicial inquiry into the events of the May 9 riots and November 24 protest.

PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry also said that Mr Khan had asked the party leadership to wait till Sunday before going ahead with the campaign.

Opposition alliance

Separately, Mr Khan has assigned the responsibility of uniting opposition parties to Barrister Saif, according to sources. The jailed PTI founder directed Mr Saif to expedite negotiations with opposition leaders and unite them under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Mr Saif has accordingly contacted several key opposition leaders, sources said.

An important meeting, including opposition parties, is expected to take place at the KP Chief Minister’s House later this week.

It is expected that leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance, including Pir Pagara and Zulfiqar Mirza, will meet with Mr Saif this week to discuss the alliance.

The PTI is also looking to invite the heads of other major parties, including Jamaat-i-Islami and JUI-F, to the meeting.

Amjad Mahmood in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

JUST how much longer does the government plan on throttling the internet is a question up in the air right now....
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...