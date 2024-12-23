E-Paper | December 23, 2024

Saudi embassy in Kabul resumes all services

AFP Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 10:24am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the resumption of activities at its embassy in Kabul, more than three years after withdrawing its diplomats during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

“Based on the desire of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people, it has been decided to resume the activities of the mission of the Kingdom in Kabul starting on December 22,” the embassy posted on social media site X.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the level of Saudi representation in Kabul.

Riyadh announced on August 15, 2021 that it had withdrawn its diplomats from the Afghan capital because of the “unstable situation” created by the Taliban’s return to power. Later in November, Saudi Arabia said it was resuming only consular services in Afghanistan. It also provides humanitarian aid in the country through its KSRelief organisation.

Earlier this month, Russia moved a step closer towards recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan after its parliament okayed a law that would make it possible to remove the Taliban from Moscow’s list of banned terrorist organisations.

However, the Taliban government remains unrecognised by any country.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...