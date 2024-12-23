Saudi embassy in Kabul resumes all services

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the resumption of activities at its embassy in Kabul, more than three years after withdrawing its diplomats during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

“Based on the desire of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people, it has been decided to resume the activities of the mission of the Kingdom in Kabul starting on December 22,” the embassy posted on social media site X.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the level of Saudi representation in Kabul.

Riyadh announced on August 15, 2021 that it had withdrawn its diplomats from the Afghan capital because of the “unstable situation” created by the Taliban’s return to power. Later in November, Saudi Arabia said it was resuming only consular services in Afghanistan. It also provides humanitarian aid in the country through its KSRelief organisation.

Earlier this month, Russia moved a step closer towards recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan after its parliament okayed a law that would make it possible to remove the Taliban from Moscow’s list of banned terrorist organisations.

However, the Taliban government remains unrecognised by any country.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2024