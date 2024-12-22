Pakistan seek ODI series sweep as Proteas look for consolation

JOHANNESBURG: Having already bagged the One-day International series, Pakistan are eyeing a rare clean sweep against South Africa in the third and final game here at the Wanderers on Sunday.

After winning the series opener against South Africa by three wickets in a tense finish at Paarl, the Mohammad Rizwan-led team thrashed the hosts by 81 runs in Cape Town to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. With the ICC Champions Trophy less than two months away, a series sweep against Proteas will be a massive boost for the Green-shirts who will be defending the Champions Trophy title on home soil.

On the other hand, this is South Africa’s second ODI series defeat on home soil against Pakistan since 2021. Therefore, the hosts will definitely aim to end the series on a positive note. Against South Africa, Pakistan have won only one ODI, out of six, held at the Wanderers which can be an encouraging sign for the hosts.

Talking at a pre-match media conference on Saturday, Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed sounded optimistic about making it 3-0.

“We are ready [for the third ODI] and will be trying our best to sweep the series,” Abrar told reporters in Johannesburg.

“Our batting line-up is very strong as all batters are enjoying good form. Babar Azam and [captain] Mohammad Rizwan are doing well. We also have Kamran Ghulam who played an extraordinary knock [in the second ODI] while Salman Ali Agha is performing in almost every game.

“Then [opener] Saim Ayub in also an important player, the way he bats tilts the game in our favour,” the bowler stated.

Answering a question, Abrar said that the bowlers were operating according to a plan.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi has done well while [fast bowler] Haris Rauf and I have a nice combination in the bowling unit. Rizwan bhai [during a game] gives us specific tasks, like taking wickets or bowling dot balls, which we all carry out through [mutual] advice and teamwork,” he said.

Expecting a batting-friendly track at the Wanderers, Abrar said that the tourists would have to adjust according to the prevailing conditions on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team underwent an indoor training session due to rain in Johannesburg.

Pakistan may rest Abrar for left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem to make his ODI debut.

Earlier, South Africa suffered a significant setback ahead of the third ODI, with fast bowler Ottneil Baartman ruled out of the match due to a knee injury.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during his run-up while bowling in the lead-up to the second ODI, prompting the South African team management to rest him for today’s dead rubber.

Baartman, who played in the series opener and impressed with figures of 2-37, had been expected to recover in time for the third match. However, his condition worsened, and he was ultimately deemed unfit to take part in the final game of the series.

This injury adds to South Africa’s mounting injury woes, with Baartman becoming the sixth fast bowler to be sidelined in recent months. Along with Baartman, players such as Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams and Anrich Nortje have all been ruled out due to injuries, leaving the team with limited bowling options.

Baartman’s absence is the second blow for South Africa in this ongoing series after spinner Keshav Maharaj was also forced out due to injury before the series started.

In a move to cover for Baartman’s absence, South Africa have called up Corbin Bosch to the squad.

Bosch, who recently earned his first Test call-up, is also expected to make his debut in the third ODI. His addition to the squad will provide South Africa with a much-needed fresh option in their attack.—

