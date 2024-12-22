Houthis strike Tel Aviv in pre-dawn missile attack

TEL AVIV: A missile fired from Yemen by Houthi rebels struck Israel’s commercial hub Tel Aviv before dawn on Saturday, wounding 16 people in the second such attack in days.

The Israeli military said it failed to intercept the missile, forcing many residents to leave their homes in the early hours. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it used a ballistic missile directed at “a military target of the Israeli enemy”.

The rebels have repeatedly launched missiles against Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians since the conflict in Gaza began more than a year ago. Most of them have been intercepted.

In response, Israel has struck multiple targets in rebel-held areas of Yemen, including ports and energy facilities.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, one projectile launched from Yemen was identified and unsuccessful interception attempts were made,” the Israeli military said on its Telegram channel.

In a later statement, the military called the missile strike “yet another clear example of Israeli civilians being deliberately targeted”. It stressed the country’s “aerial defence is not hermetic” so Israelis should follow security instructions.

Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said 16 people were slightly injured. “I was at home and heard a loud explosion. I immediately went to the scene and saw significant blast damage to nearby buildings,” medic Yosef Kourdi was quoted as saying in a statement released by MDA.

“MDA teams provided medical care to 16 individuals who were mildly injured by glass shards from shattered windows in nearby buildings due to the impact of the strike,” the statement said.

‘Very lucky’

Ido Barnea, an IT manager whose apartment was damaged, said a missile alert had sounded just before 4am.

“Then there was a big ball of fire in the sky,” he said. “I didn’t even manage to get up and get dressed to go out.”

An eyewitness reported that many residents in the vicinity of the strike had to leave their homes.

