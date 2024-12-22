E-Paper | December 22, 2024

PM orders strict action against tax defaulters

APP Published December 22, 2024 Updated December 22, 2024 07:54am

LAHORE: Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif on Sat­u­r­day directed relevant authorities to bring tax defaulters into the tax net and take strict action against non-compliance.

While presiding over a crucial review meeting on strategies to enhance revenue collection, the PM said, “Improving FBR’s performance thro­ugh technology is government’s top priority.”

After being briefed on the installation and mon­i­toring of video analytics in sugar industry, the PM hoped the move would improve revenue collection, eliminate hoarding, and help stabilise prices. He also ordered stringent action against tax evasion and under-reporting by sugar mills.

Also, PM Shehbaz instructed the relevant authorities for swift completion of FBR’s value chain digitisation and called for the rapid implementation of video analytics in the cement and tobacco industries.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...
Strange claim
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Strange claim

In all likelihood, Pakistan and US will continue to be ‘frenemies'.
Media strangulation
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Media strangulation

Administration must decide whether it wishes to be remembered as an enabler or an executioner of press freedom.
Israeli rampage
21 Dec, 2024

Israeli rampage

ALONG with the genocide in Gaza, Israel has embarked on a regional rampage, attacking Arab and Muslim states with...