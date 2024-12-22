PM orders strict action against tax defaulters

LAHORE: Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif on Sat­u­r­day directed relevant authorities to bring tax defaulters into the tax net and take strict action against non-compliance.

While presiding over a crucial review meeting on strategies to enhance revenue collection, the PM said, “Improving FBR’s performance thro­ugh technology is government’s top priority.”

After being briefed on the installation and mon­i­toring of video analytics in sugar industry, the PM hoped the move would improve revenue collection, eliminate hoarding, and help stabilise prices. He also ordered stringent action against tax evasion and under-reporting by sugar mills.

Also, PM Shehbaz instructed the relevant authorities for swift completion of FBR’s value chain digitisation and called for the rapid implementation of video analytics in the cement and tobacco industries.

