Probe finds Lahore SP, 10 junior officials guilty in Rs80m Dolphin Squad scam

LAHORE: A fact-finding committee has recommended departmental action against a former head of Lahore Dolphin Squad and his 10 junior subordinates in a scam involving alleged misappropriation of over Rs80 million under the heads of repairs and maintenance of the squad’s motorbikes, cars, besides fuel and lubricants.

The committee has proposed action against Superintendent of Police (SP) Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha, Sub-Inspector Nasir Khan, ASI Shahid, constables Shakhawat, Hamza, Amanat, Naqash and Irfan, along with other officials of the Dolphin Squad.

The committee was constituted by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana to probe the scam, on the order of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar.

Headed by Lahore Internal Accountability Branch SSP Rana Tahir Rehman, the committee proposed major punishment of dismissal from services for the junior officials, while recommending departmental action against SP Zohaib, who was heading the Dolphin Squad at that time.

An official privy to the development says the inquiry was initiated following complaints of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs80 million in the funds allocated for the repairs and maintenance of the motorbikes, cars and the POL.

He says SP Ranjha has been held guilty of charges as the funds drawing and disbursing officer.

Lahore Operations DIG Faisal Kamran had already suspended from services the 10 police personnel of the squad, being the competent authority.

The committee has sent its report to the IGP for initiation of departmental action against the SP.

“During his posting as SP Dolphin Squad from Jan 2023 to June 2024, Mr Ranjha obtained officially supplied diesel worth over Rs2.6 million against a vehicle – LOG-4512”, reads the inquiry report.

Interestingly, it points out that the vehicle remained in the parking lot of the Factory Area police station during that specific period and, as per the statement of its driver, the official fuel card issued against this vehicle was being used by a brother of SP Ranjha.

Similarly, the committee revealed that 11,274 litre petrol worth Rs3 million got issued against an official vehicle, LEG-16/1421, that was being used at the SP’s private residence.

The committee further mentioned issuance of 600 and 69 litre petrol per month issued, respectively, against a double-cabin vehicle and a motorcycle.

“The minimum estimate of embezzlement done under the head of Dolphin Repairs, POL and Mobil Oil Auction amounts to Rs43,900,000,” reads the inquiry report.

The report further states that the minimum estimate of embezzlement reported under the head of Police Response Unit Repairs, POL and Mobil Oil Auction amounts to Rs34,350,000.

The official says that following the report some senior police officers have geared up their efforts to rescue SP Ranjha by using their influence In the IGP office other quarters concerned.

He says that these senior officers had given a suggestion to restrict the departmental action to the junior official, sparing the SP as he belonged to a Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer.

They argued that action against a PSP officer would bring a bad name to the community.

The official says that SP Ranjah was transferred from his post in June 2024 and made an officer on special duty (OSD).

He says the junior officials found guilty in the committee’s report had been handling key assignments in various sections of the Dolphin Headquarters where they allegedly misused their respective offices, causing a heavy loss to the national exchequer.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2024