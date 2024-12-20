E-Paper | December 20, 2024

IHC suspends Pemra notification about defence analysts

Malik Asad Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 11:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) has suspen­ded a Pemra’s notification requ­i­ring defence analysts to obtain clearance from the ISPR before appearing on television programmes.

The decision was made by Justice Babar Sattar during a hearing on Thursday.

The court issued a written order following arguments presented against the 2019 notification, which had limited the participation of defence analysts to retired armed forces officers and made their TV appearances contingent on ISPR’s permission.

As Pemra’s counsel was not present in the courtroom, an assistant lawyer citing the unavailability of the senior lawyer due to health reasons requested an adjournment.

Based on the presented arguments, the court suspended the notification, stating that it would remain ineffective until a final decision is announced in the case.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 11, 2025.

Earlier on Sept 25, Justice Sattar questioned the federal government on how the military’s media wing was assuming the “exclusive right” to decide who qualifies as a defence analyst.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024

