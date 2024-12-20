Vehicles to be confiscated over violations, Sindh police chief warns

• Launches campaign for implementation of traffic laws

• Javed Odho asks parents not to give motorcycles to children to avoid accidents

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday formally launched a campaign for the implementation of traffic laws till Dec 31, during which only warning would be issued over the violations.

But from Jan 1, vehicles would be confiscated and criminal cases lodged across Sindh in an attempt to control growing fatal accidents, stated Mr Memon at a crowded press conference at the Central Police Office, flanked by top police officials.

Warning that driving without a licence was a crime, he opined that a driving licence was a crucial document in preventing fatal accidents and for that purpose, the driving licence (DL) branch of police had initiated an online facility for issuing licences to overcome sudden burden of the applicants.

The Sindh police chief declared that from Jan 1, a crackdown would be launched under which vehicles of first-time offenders would be confiscated and in the second phase, criminal cases would be lodged against violators.

However, he directed traffic police not to initiate ‘general checking’ to avoid inconveniences to the people.

Mr Memon said strict action would also be taken against aerial firing on the eve of New Year to save lives as public safety held paramount importance for police.

Addl. IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho said there were a total 6.5 million vehicles in Karachi, including 4.2 million motorcycles. He said 57pc victims of fatal accidents were bikers. He said a recent snap survey by police showed that 75pc bike riders were underage or without licenses.

“Bike riding by children or driving without license by elders has become a social problem,” opined the city police chief.

He said that initially they had launched a ‘warning phase’ to avoid filing criminal cases against ‘children’ who might face problems at a later stage when they applied for going abroad or getting employment, which needed character certificates. The top city cop urged parents not to give their bikes to children, which would reduce the significant number of fatal accidents.

DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said a total of 800 FIRs, including 355 for fatal accidents, had been registered in the metropolis so far this year. Some cases led to litigations while other cases were resolved through ‘compromises’, he added.

DIG (Driving License) Iqbal Dara claimed that the role of ‘agent mafia’ had been ended at all the DL branches in the province. He refuted the notion that people were being ‘deliberately failed’ in driving test for some obvious reasons.

He said the data had proved that in the academic category for prospective drivers, the pass percentage was 92 while in the physical test it was 80. He said that with the launching of online driving facility, burden of the aspirants at the 16 DL branches in the province had been reduced up to 60pc.

Stressing that there was no crowd at DL branches now, DIG Dara urged the citizens to visit the same as ‘agent mafia’ no more existed there.

Challenge

In reply to a question, IGP Memon said he generally got ‘good feedback’ over the online license issuing facility and appointment of ‘good and reputed officers’ at the DL branches. “And if anyone faces problems in getting driving license, I invite the media to launch sting operation at the DL branches,” he threw a challenge.

He said Punjab was also launching that initiative.

The IGP said they did not want any inconvenience to the masses or snatch a source of employment, but hoped that the association of owners/drivers of heavy vehicles would cooperate with police in that public safety initiative.

The IG lamented that there was a prevailing ‘notion’ that heavy vehicles were largely involved in accidents. He directed the DIG Traffic to properly examine causes of accidents.

He recalled that when an action was taken against ‘one-way’ violation two years ago, it brought improvements in the traffic situation. Besides designating ‘notified officers’ for the issuance of challans over traffic violations and body-worn cameras also helped the traffic situation. The IG asked the traffic police to check any violator of traffic laws and avoid general checking.

The IG police appreciated Hum TV for collaborating with the police for road safety initiative. Asad of Hum TV also spoke on this occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024