Match-winner Salman credits Saim for Pakistan’s thrilling victory over South Africa

PAARL: Despite dragging Pakistan out of trouble and taking them across the line in the three-wicket win over South Africa at Boland Park on Tuesday, middle-order batter Sal­man Ali Agha gave opener Saim Ayub the credit for setting it up for the visitors.

Coming into bat in the 17th over with Pakistan reeling at 4-60 while chasing 240, Salman constructed a 141-run partnership with Saim and went on to smash an unbeaten 82 off 90 to add up to his bowling exploits of 4-32.

Aided by Salman’s calming presence, Saim gave a vivid display of his prodigious talent with a classy century, his second ton in his seventh ODI.

In the post-match presentation, Salman said he wanted to give his player-of-the-match away to Saim.

“His knock set up the game, if he didn’t play we wouldn’t have won,” said the right-hander. “We were behind but he scored 100 and it was an amazing feat, he­n­ce he deserves the award.”

Saim, meanwhile, appreciated Salman’s “experience and company” during the match-winning partnership.

The 22-year-old Saim hit his second ton in his seventh ODI with an elegant 109 off 119 balls to lay the foundation for the win as Pakistan scored 242-7 with three balls to spare in reply to South Africas 239-9 in their 50 overs.

His stand with Salman turned the game in Paki­stan’s favour as they struggled initially to score and fell behind the required run rate as South Africa’s bowlers held early sway.

Saim battered South Africa quick Ottniel Baar­tman for 17 runs in four balls in the 35th over to kick start the chase and offer Pakistan sight of the finish line.

Saim, who struck 10 fours and three sixes, holed out to a catch at deep fine leg off Kagiso Rabada, with 39 runs needed and eight overs remaining.

Two more wickets then fell quickly to put the brakes on Pakistan’s march, and offered home fans hope of an unlikely comeback, but Salman’s knock saw Pakistan home in a close finish.

“We just wanted to take the game as deep as possible and get the boundary when available,” Salman said of his partnership with Saim. “I think Saim’s inni­ngs was amazing — one of the best I’ve seen in a very long time. The way he batted at such a young age, was outstanding.

“He’s so young, yet so mature. Normally, players at his age don’t have such composure, but he’s an outstanding talent. What stood out today was his calmness. He knew exactly what to do in a pressure situation, which is rare for someone his age. He’s one for the future.”

Heinrich Klaasen made 86 off 97 balls in South Africa’s total of 239 for nine but was forced to play more conservatively than usual after the innings stalled against Salman’s off-spin.

South Africa made a rapid start with Tony de Zorzi (33) and Ryan Rickelton (36) putting on 70 for the first wicket inside the 10-over power play.

But Salman, who had taken only 10 wickets at a cost of 50 runs each in 27 previous ODIs, took the first four wickets in the space of 12 balls as South Africa slumped to 88 for four.

“With two left-handed batters out there, it was always the plan for me to bowl after the powerplay,” said Salman. “I’m very happy to take four wickets — I don’t do that very often in one-day cricket! It was a planned move, and I’m glad it worked out.”

Spin bowling dominated, with slow bowlers sending down a combined 27 overs and taking seven wickets for 107 runs.

Saim followed up an un­b­eaten 98 in a losing cause in a Twenty20 international in Centurion last Friday with an innings of skill and maturity, Saim and Salman stabilised the innings before steadily inc­r­e­asing their scoring rate.

The match swung dramatically in Pakistan’s favour when Baartman returned to the bowling attack in the 35th over. Baartman had taken two for nine in five overs in his first spell but Saim hooked his first two balls for six in an over which yielded 22 runs.

Pakistan will look to seal the series when they take on South Africa in the second of the three-match series in Cape Town on Thursday.

Scoreboard

SOUTH AFRICA:

T. de Zorzi lbw Salman 33

R. Rickelton b Salman 36

R. van der Dussen b Salman 8

A. Markram c Kamran b Saim 35

T. Stubbs b Salman 1

H. Klaasen b Shaheen 86

M. Jansen c Shaheen b Abrar 10

A. Phehlukwayo c Saim b Abrar 1

K. Rabada run out 11

O. Baartman not out 10

EXTRAS (B-4, W-4) 8

TOTAL (for nine wkts, 50 overs) 239

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-70 (de Zorzi), 2-73 (Rickelton), 3-86 (van der Dussen), 4-88 (Stubbs), 5-161 (Markram), 6-211 (Jansen), 7-214 (Phehlukwayo), 8-218 (Klaasen), 9-239 (Rabada)

DID NOT BAT: T. Shamsi

BOWLING: Shaheen 10-1-46-1 (4w), Naseem 6-0-40-0, Salman 8-0-32-4, Abrar 10-1-32-2, Haris 7-0-42-0, Saim 7-0-34-1, Kamran 2-0-9-0

PAKISTAN:

Saim Ayub c Shamsi b Rabada 109

Abdullah Shafique b Jansen 0

Babar Azam c Jansen b Baartman 23

Mohammad Rizwan b Baartman 1

Kamran Ghulam run out 4

Salman Ali Agha not out 82

Irfan Khan c & b Rabada 1

Shaheen Afridi b Shamsi 0

Naseem Shah not out 9

EXTRAS (LB-1, W-12) 13

TOTAL (for seven wkts, 49.3 overs) 242

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-2 (Abdullah), 2-46 (Babar), 3-52 (Rizwan), 4-60 (Kamran), 5-201 (Saim), 6-203 (Irfan), 7-209 (Shaheen)

DID NOT BAT: Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

BOWLING: Rabada 10-0-48-2 (2w), Jansen 9.3-0-45-1 (1w), Baartman 7-2-37-2 (1w), Markram 10-1-42-0 (3w), Shamsi 10-0-54-1 (1w), Phehlukwayo 3-0-15-0

RESULT: Pakistan won by three wickets.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Salman Ali Agha

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024