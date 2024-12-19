11 terrorists killed in KP operations, military says

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed 11 terrorists in an exchange of fire with them during three different engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read that the first engagement between security forces and terrorists took place during an intelligence-based operation in Tank where seven terrorists were killed.

The official statement read that another IBO was conducted in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan where two terrorists were killed.

In a third encounter, two terrorists were killed in Mamad Gat area of Mohmand, the ISPR stated, adding that weapons and ammunition were also seized from their possession.

