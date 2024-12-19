E-Paper | December 19, 2024

India’s record gold imports in Nov due to calculation error

Reuters Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 09:39am
A woman tries on a gold ring inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Ahmedabad, India on May 9, 2016. — Reuters/File
A woman tries on a gold ring inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Ahmedabad, India on May 9, 2016. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: A surge in gold imports that widened India’s trade deficit to a record in November and pushed the rupee to an all-time low was due to an error in calculation, Bloom­berg News reported on We­­d­nesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The report said officials double-counted gold shipments in warehouses following a change in methodology in July, leading to the error.

Gold imports could have been over-estimated by as much as 50 tons, or almost 30% of total imports of the precious metal that month, the Bloomberg report said, citing sources.

If an error is identified, the trade figures would likely be revised and could lead to some correction in the foreign-exchange rate, it added.

India’s government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The country’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $37.84 billion in November, data released by the commerce ministry showed, much higher than economists’ forecast of $23.9 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Inbound shipments of gold climbed to a record high of $14.8 billion last month, more than doubling from $7.13 billion in Octo­ber, data showed.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Accessing the RSF

Accessing the RSF

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh
RSF can help catalyse private sector inves­tment encouraging investment flows, build upon institutional partnerships with MDBs, other financial institutions.

Editorial

Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

Bill should be reconsidered and Directorate General of Religious Education, formed to oversee seminaries, should not be rolled back.
Kurram’s misery
19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

THE unfolding humanitarian crisis in Kurram district, particularly in Parachinar city, has reached alarming...
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...
Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...