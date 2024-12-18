E-Paper | December 18, 2024

Foreign direct investment jumps by 31pc to $1.1bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 09:50am

KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) surged by over 31 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year.

The State Bank’s latest data on Tuesday showed that the country received $1.123 billion FDI during July-Nov FY25 against an inflow of $856m in the same period last year, an increase of 31.3pc or $267 million. The country received $219m FDI in November alone.

The increase looks robust, but the inflow size is still disappointing, particularly in the wake of the government’s laud effort to bring sizable foreign investment.

On 20 June 2023, the government approved the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, a single window to facilitate investors, establish cooperation among all government departments, and fast-track project development. However, the council has yet to be able to deliver the desired results.

Financial experts believe foreign investors feel it risky to put their money in Pakistan amid unending political uncertainty. Some macro indicators have shown improvement, but foreign investors, particularly new ones, would need to find the ground reality attractive enough to land in Pakistan.

The country-wise investment shows China remained the largest investor as inflows totalled $469m in 5MFY25 against $293m last year.

The inflow from Hong Kong was $115.7m compared to $80.3m. Other important inflows were $113m from the UK and $66m from Switzerland.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.