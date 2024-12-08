E-Paper | December 08, 2024

More than a year after her sister, African elephant Sonia tragically dies in Karachi’s Safari Park

Imtiaz Ali Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 05:21pm

More than a year after zoo elephant Noor Jehan passed away, her sister Sonia tragically died on Sunday in Karachi’s Safari Park, a park official said.

Sonia, along with three other female elephants, were caught in the wild at a very young age in Tanzania and brought to Karachi in 2009 to be later shifted to the zoo and the Safari Park.

Their welfare had remained a subject of serious concern for a long time since the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) seemed to have lacked the interest and expertise to provide them with a species-appropriate environment.

Earlier this year, according to a Dawn report, the elephant had developed a serious infection and was found to have swelling between her hind legs.

Last year, she was found to have a foot injury that seemed to have occurred due to the damaged concrete floor and persistent moist conditions in her enclosure.

The African elephant, aged between 17 and 19 years, was reunited with her sister Madhubala last month after the incarcerated elephant was moved from the Karachi Zoo to the Safari Park, freeing Madhubala from a year of living in solitary confinement.

While speaking to Geo News, Safari Park Director Syed Amjad Hussain Zaidi said that their team received the news regarding Sonia’s death at 6:30am, following which they arrived at the park.

“We cannot decide on the cause of death for now as it will only be known after the postmortem is done,” he said, adding that the body of the elephant has been secured.

Separately, while speaking to Dawn.com, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that an inquiry was ordered to ascertain the facts about the elephant’s death.

The elephant was being treated “apparently for tumour” by the Four Paws team, the mayor said.

However, he said he would wait for the fact findings and then respond.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...
Threat perception
Updated 07 Dec, 2024

Threat perception

Despite clear proof of the threat posed by malign armed actors, the military and civilian leadership prefers to focus on political opponents.
Humanity at risk
07 Dec, 2024

Humanity at risk

HUMAN trafficking continues to remain an area where the state has utterly failed its citizens. While global...
Banks and larger goals
07 Dec, 2024

Banks and larger goals

THAT banks in Pakistan “prioritise profit over purpose” and promote financial products with limited knowledge of...