Free from zoo captivity, Madhubala reunites with sisters at Safari Park after 15 years

Madhubala gracefully treaded inside her night room at the Safari Park, Karachi amid cheers and whistles. Her tail swung from side to side — a sign of a relaxed elephant. A feast awaited nearby, with cucumbers, carrots, bananas, apples and watermelons on the menu. She gulped all of it down within minutes.

The 17-year-old African elephant, who has been living in solitary confinement for over a year after her pen pal Noor Jehan died, made it to the headlines on Tuesday. She is now the country’s second, and last, elephant to be freed from zoo captivity. The first was Islamabad’s Kavaan, who was moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia in 2020.

“This is groundbreaking. It is a big day for Madhubala, us and Pakistan,” Dr Amir Khalil, head of the Four Paws team supervising and leading the operation, told Dawn.com. “She doesn’t know what awaits her at the Safari Park … there will be a family reunion after 15 years.”

Madhu, as her caretakers call her, was separated from her sisters Sonu and Malaika after they were brought to Karachi as calves in 2009. The former, along with Noor Jehan, was taken to the zoo while the remaining two stayed at Safari Park.

But Noor Jehan’s demise in April 2023 and Madhu’s loneliness carved the path for the reunion. Preparations for it had been underway for months, which included constructions at Safari Park and the crate training sessions for the elephant, who her mahouts say is very cooperative.

Earlier this year, experts had also cleared Madhu for the 24-minute-long journey to Safari Park.

Today, the operation — which took place for the first time in Pakistan — commenced at the Karachi Zoo at 8am in the overwhelming presence of the media. The first task was to get Madhu inside a rectangular metal container, covered from all sides with small openings and a striped roof.

Regular training made the process easier as the elephant walked inside willingly. “She was ready, fit and very excited in the morning,” Dr Khalil said. Once locked up, she was sedated. From an opening near the bottom of the container, Madhu’s restless feet, one of them tied in a chain, were visible.

Then came the cranes that lifted the container from inside the enclosure and placed it on a truck, which, for a split second, looked like it wouldn’t be able to sustain the weight. Throughout this, Madhu rumbled inside the container, banging its walls — a sign of nervousness. Every time her grumbling got louder, the mahouts would coo in the elephant’s ears. Sometimes even food and water helped.

When Madhu’s convoy was finally set to leave, the mahouts accompanied her on the same truck. The container she was in was tied to the vehicle with metal wires from both sides. Cartons of fruits, greens and water also lay nearby. The crane followed in tow but its driver was given specific instructions to keep his feet on the pedal light. “The noise of the engine riles her up,” one of the zoo officials said.

The elephant’s entourage included the Four Paws team, zoo officials, and personnel of the police and Rescue 1122. It first headed towards the Lyari Expressway and then moved onto Sohrab Goth before finally reaching Safari Park, which was closed to the public for the day.

The vehicles made their way directly towards the elephant enclosure at the park, but Sonu and Malaika were nowhere to be seen. “We first want Madhubala to relax and settle down in her night room. Later, in a few hours or days, we will release her into the enclosure so that she can explore and meet her sisters,” Dr Khalil explained.

Madhu was released from the container in the same way, which was lifted by the crane and placed at the mouth of her resting room. The door was subsequently opened and after some coaxing and cajoling, she finally walked outside.

In recent months, the elephant sanctuary at Safari Park has been expanded from over 2 acres to 5.5 acres and divided into three sections. The staff has also been provided with regular training. Initially, Madhu will be kept in one section, and Malika and Sonia in another, so staff can observe how the animals react upon seeing each other.

However, Josef Pfabigan, the president of Four Paws, told Dawn.com that elephants have a good memory and don’t forget very easily so the reunion would be easy and special for them. “Elephants love to be in families and most of them are herds of females.”

He also expressed hope that the Safari Park would prove to be a better home for all three elephants, especially Madhubala.