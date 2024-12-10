E-Paper | December 10, 2024

Elephant Sonia buried in Karachi’s Safari Park after autopsy

Faiza Ilyas Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 12:04pm

KARACHI: Elephant Sonia, who was found dead a day before in her Safari Park enclosure, was buried in an 18-foot deep grave after a team of vets carried out a post-mortem examination on Monday.

Sources said the autopsy was carried out by Dr Ghulam Mustafa, who had especially come to Karachi on the request of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and its partner Four Paws.

The sources said the only other veterinary expert in the ‘team’ was Dr Amir Ismail, deputy director of the Karachi Zoo. The two vets were assisted by Edhi volunteers.

Sharing details of the autopsy, Safari Park Director Amjad Zaidi said it was a five-hour-long procedure during which the team collected several samples from Sonia’s body for analysis.

“The autopsy report will take at least two weeks. It will definitely help understand the cause of Sonia’s sudden death,” he said, adding that Sonia was later buried in an 18-foot deep grave near her enclosure.

In a statement, Four Paws said the veterinary team was supported by Dr Amir Khalil online from Vienna during the procedure.

“Madhubala and Malika are both in good health despite their tragic loss. Based on the autopsy’s results, the treatment of the two remaining elephants will be potentially adjusted,” it said.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Syria’s future
Updated 10 Dec, 2024

Syria’s future

Today, HTS — a ‘reformed’ radical outfit once associated with Al Qaeda — is in a position to be the leading power broker in Syria.
Rights in peril
10 Dec, 2024

Rights in peril

IN Pakistan’s fraught landscape of human rights infringements, misery hangs in the air. What makes this year’s...
Learning from AJK
10 Dec, 2024

Learning from AJK

THE recent events in Azad Kashmir are a powerful example of how dialogue can play a constructive role in effectively...
CPEC slowdown
Updated 09 Dec, 2024

CPEC slowdown

Current CPEC slowdown doesn't mean China has lost interest in the connectivity project or in Pakistan.
Madressah bill
09 Dec, 2024

Madressah bill

A CONTROVERSY has been brewing over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, with the JUI-F slamming ...
Protecting varsities
09 Dec, 2024

Protecting varsities

THE recent proposal by the Sindh cabinet to shoehorn in non-PhD bureaucrats as vice chancellors has sparked concern...