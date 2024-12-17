E-Paper | December 17, 2024

PM Shehbaz applauds 10-year record $729m current account surplus

APP Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 08:34pm
The current account balance in billion USD. — SBP
The current account balance in billion USD. — SBP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the country achieving a record $729 million current account surplus in November, the highest in a decade.

The current account posted a third straight monthly surplus in October, reflecting consistency in the government’s policy to restrict imports. According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data, the country had witnessed a $349m surplus in October compared to $86m in September.

The SBP data released today by state broadcaster PTV showed that the $729m November surplus was the highest since 2015.

The data showed the surplus was at $944m during the current fiscal year’s first five months compared to a deficit of $1.68 billion in the last fiscal year’s equivalent period.

Lauding the development, PM Shehbaz said in a press statement issued by the PM House: “For the first time in 10 years, Pakistan’s current account surplus reaching $729m in November 2024 is extremely encouraging for the national economy.”

He highlighted that the cut in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the gradual decline in the inflation rate and the increase in the current account surplus were “clear evidence” of the government’s positive economic policies.

“Pakistan’s position in the international economic market will strengthen with a record increase in the current account surplus,” the prime minister added.

He noted that the increase in current account surplus would also increase local and foreign investor confidence in the economy.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik and the government’s economic team for their efforts.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.
Remembering APS
Updated 16 Dec, 2024

Remembering APS

Ten years later, the state must fully commit itself to implementing NAP if Pakistan is to be rid of terrorism and fanaticism.
Cricket momentum
16 Dec, 2024

Cricket momentum

A WASHOUT at The Wanderers saw Pakistan avoid a series whitewash but they will go into the One-day International...
Grievous trade
16 Dec, 2024

Grievous trade

THE UN’s Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2024 is a sobering account of how the commodification of humans...