Woman, man killed for ‘honour’ in Nasirabad district

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A man killed his wife and her alleged paramour in the name of honour in the Bhag area of Kachhi district on Monday.

According to police, Afghan Khan opened fire on his wife Khuban and a man, identified as Rub Nawaz Chalgri, killing them on the spot.

The bodies were taken to a hospital and, after completing medico-legal formalities, handed over to the heirs. The accused escaped from the scene after firing.

“It’s an honour killing,” police said. Further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024