Mazari, eight PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

• Court discharges 61 PTI supporters detained over D-Chowk protests

• Eleven declared proclaimed offenders by Lahore ATC

ISLAMABAD: Nine more individuals, including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, were indicted on Monday by an anti-terrorism court in connection with the GHQ attack case, bringing the total number of those formally charged to 98.

Among the newly indicted are prominent figures including former MPA Rashid Hafeez and retired Major Tahir Sadiq. All nine accused denied the charges. A week ago, PTI founder Imran Khan was also indicted in this case being heard by ATC judge of Rawalpindi Amjad Ali Shah.

During the proceedings, the prosecution requested the cancellation of bail for those accused who were absent from the hearing, alleging that their absence was a deliberate attempt to delay the trial.

The court also marked the attendance of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was brought to the courtroom, while senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was brought from Kot Lakhpat jail to Adiala jail. With 98 of the 119 accused now indicted, the court adjourned the hearing until December 19.

61 supporters discharged

Islamabad ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra discharged 61 PTI workers out of 188 arrested in connection with the D-Chowk protest. During the hearing, officials from Sihala, Aabpara, and Tarnol police stations produced the detained protesters before the court.

After the completion of a two-day physical remand, 31 individuals were presented in court by the Sihala police. The judge rejected the police’s request for an extension in physical remand and sent the accused on judicial remand.

A total of 94 PTI workers arrested by the Aabpara police were produced before the court. Four were discharged, while 90 were sent back to police custody on a two-day physical remand. The Tarnol police brought 63 individuals to court. The judge discharged 57 from the case and approved a two-day physical remand for the remaining six.

The PTI’s counsel alleged that police had rearrested individuals previously discharged on Saturday, prompting Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra to intervene. The judge left the courtroom, confronted police officers at the judicial complex entrance, and instructed them to release the discharged individuals immediately.

Following the court’s direct orders, the police released the activists.

Separately, the same court sent 40 protesters to jail on judicial remand in a case registered by the Shams Colony police. The protesters were presented in court, with the police requesting physical remand to continue their investigation.

However, the counsel for the arrested workers opposed the request, arguing that the arrested individuals were innocent labourers wrongfully detained from their homes.

He further asserted that video evidence existed to prove that several of the accused were arrested at locations unrelated to the protest. He requested the court to reject the police’s plea for physical remand.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court denied the police’s request and ordered that all accused be sent to jail on judicial remand.

11 declared proclaimed offenders

Meanwhile, an ATC in Lahore declared eleven PTI workers proclaimed offenders in a case pertaining to an attack on the Shadman police station during the May 9 riots.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill issued perpetual arrest warrants against the PTI’s Usman Ghani, Mohsin Khan, Naveed Khan, Muhammad Faizan, Mateen Khan, Arbaz Ali, Ali Hamza, Muhammad Zahid, Samiullah, Munafar Khan, and Bakht Khan. The judge initiated the proceedings on an application filed by the investigating officer.

The IO stated that proclamations had been published, but the suspects failed to surrender or cooperate in the investigation. He said the suspects had gone into hiding due to fear of arrest. He asked the court to declare the suspects as POs, which was granted.

Separately, the judge recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in as many cases of torching police vehicles near Zaman Park and Jinnah House (residence of the Lahore corps commander) during the May 9 violence.

Incarcerated PTI leaders, including former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, were presented in the hearing held at Kot Lakhpat jail. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was not present due to his shifting to Adial jail, Rawalpindi, for the hearing of a case. The judge adjourned the hearing till Jan 9.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024