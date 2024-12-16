E-Paper | December 16, 2024

Shireen Mazari, 8 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

Tahir Naseer Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 04:39pm

Former PTI leader Shireen Mazari was indicted on Monday along with eight others in a case concerning the attack on the army’s General Head­quarters in Rawalpindi during violent protests, prompted by the arrest of the PTI founder in a corruption case on May 9 last year.

Imran, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023, was arrested by the Rawalpindi police in the May 9 protest case in January, whereas the police arrested his aides Omar Ayub and ex-Punjab law minister Raja Basharat after the indictment by an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi.

Earlier this month, anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Imran and several leaders and supporters of the PTI in the same case.

The PTI founder was produced in a courtroom in Adiala Jail, where the hearing was conducted by Judge Shah.

The prosecution filed applications to suspend the bail of almost two dozen suspects, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The court indicted former human rights minister Mazari along with eight others.

Three of the accused — Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Colonel Ajmal Sabir Raja, and Sikandar Zeb — refused to sign the charge sheet, saying the evidence against them was insufficient. They said their 265D application should be heard first, and they would sign the charge sheet after the decision of their application.

Imran did not appear before the media for a talk, but he met with PTI leaders such as Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan, Sheikh Rasheed and others.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sent to Lahore in the presence of heavy security.

Gandapur had arrived at Adiala Jail to meet with Imran but he was not permitted entry, and his convoy was stopped outside Adiala Jail gate 5. The convoy then left for Gorakhpur.

