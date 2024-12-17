E-Paper | December 17, 2024

IHC lifts stay on execution of five navy officers

Malik Asad Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 11:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of petitions filed by five former navy officers sentenced to death in the dockyard attack case and lifted the stay order on their execution imposed by a Field General Court Martial.

Justice Babar Sattar presided over the hearing involving former navy officers Arsalan Nazir Satti, Mohammad Hammad, Mohammad Tahir Rashid, Hammad Ahmed and Irfanullah.

Defence counsel retired Col Inamur Rahim argued that access to the inquiry report and the judgement was provided in compliance with court orders, but only in the presence of the official lawyer.

He stated that while a copy of the report was not handed over, the petitioners were allowed to view it and make notes.

In their response, navy officials contended before the court that the Board of Inquiry report could not be shared in full due to concerns over national security.

However, the court ruled that the accused could access records relevant to their case “to the extent possible.”

The five former navy officers were convicted and sentenced to death by the Field General Court Martial for their alleged involvement in the 2014 dockyard attack. The execution of their sentences had been temporarily stayed by the IHC in June this year.

After reviewing the arguments and the partial access granted to the records, the IHC announced the disposal of the petitions and lifted the stay order on their execution.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2024

