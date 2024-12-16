E-Paper | December 16, 2024

Remembering APS

Editorial Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:35am
PESHAWAR: Family members gather at the Army Public School memorial to martyred students, on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attack that claimed 147 lives, on Sunday.—Dawn
PESHAWAR: Family members gather at the Army Public School memorial to martyred students, on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attack that claimed 147 lives, on Sunday.—Dawn

IT was a day of infamy — unfortunately one of many in this country’s turbulent history. On this day in 2014, the brutal nature of the militant threat in Pakistan painfully manifested itself as terrorists attacked the Army Public School in Peshawar, massacring nearly 150 students and teachers. While terrorists had shed innocent blood in previous incidents as well, APS was the breaking point, when a shell-shocked nation demanded answers from those who rule this land. The cancer of terrorism was fast devouring the country, and unless the state took action, it threatened to spread across Pakistan. Pledges were made — particularly to crush the TTP, which was responsible for the atrocity, and other terrorist gangs — while the National Action Plan was hammered out to cleanse the country of armed militancy and extremism. Ten years later, where do we stand?

Though NAP was updated in 2021, Pakistan is still far from being free of terrorism and violent extremism. While militant attacks on civilian targets have come down, the TTP — as well as other violent actors — have staged a resurgence. These groups were given a big boost after the Afghan Taliban swept into Kabul in 2021. Today, it is primarily security personnel, belonging both to the military and police, who are being targeted by terrorist groups, though civilians have also been hit. In fact, a Pakistani representative told a UN meeting recently, the TTP “poses a direct and daily threat to Pakistan’s security”, adding that the terrorist group was poised to become the “arm” of Al Qaeda in the region. While the Afghan Taliban may be providing the TTP safe havens, the state has failed to evict the group from all of Pakistan’s territory. Moreover, fanatical elements that provide the ideological fuel to violent extremists continue to function, though they may be keeping a low profile. This includes sectarian groups, as well as outfits that have weaponised the sensitive issue of blasphemy to forward their dark agendas. Unless these groups are decommissioned, the battle will be impossible to win.

The heirs of the APS martyrs have time and again demanded that the state fully implement NAP. Indeed, this is the only way to end the menace of militancy and reverse the process of radicalisation. Countering extremism may take a generation or two — the seeds planted during the Zia dictatorship have today turned into tall trees bearing bitter fruit. Yet the state must fully commit itself to these efforts if Pakistan is to be rid of terrorism and fanaticism. Sadly, the state appears more enamoured of silencing the political opposition; counterterrorism does not appear high on its list of priorities. This attitude must change if we are serious about ensuring that the events of that dark day are never repeated.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Remembering APS
Updated 16 Dec, 2024

Remembering APS

IT was a day of infamy — unfortunately one of many in this country’s turbulent history. On this day in 2014, the...
Cricket momentum
16 Dec, 2024

Cricket momentum

A WASHOUT at The Wanderers saw Pakistan avoid a series whitewash but they will go into the One-day International...
Grievous trade
16 Dec, 2024

Grievous trade

THE UN’s Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2024 is a sobering account of how the commodification of humans...
Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...