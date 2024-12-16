Maryam invites Chinese firms to launch operations in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday invited Chinese technology, other firms to launch operations in Punjab, with representatives of several companies expressing keen interest in investment opportunities in Punjab.

Presiding over an investment conference in Guangzhou on the sixth day of her visit to China, Ms Nawaz announced plans to facilitate Chinese companies through a one-window operation, declaring Punjab as the land of opportunities for investors.

She also expressed gratitude to the conference attendees and briefed them on Punjab’s economic, geographical, and business significance.

She also announced on the occasion establishment of a working group, the appointment of a focal person, and the creation of a help desk to facilitate investment by Chinese companies in Punjab.

The conference witnessed participation from representatives of over 60 prominent companies from China and Hong Kong.

Representatives of health, artificial intelligence, agriculture, information technology, waste management, solar energy companies, and other sectors participated in the conference.

Key Chinese companies provided detailed briefings on their operations, while suggestions and recommendations on Pakistan-China free trade were also reviewed.

The Chinese representatives appreciated the No to Plastic campaign launched in Punjab by the Punjab government to protect the environment in the province.

Ms Nawaz reiterated her government’s commitment to banning the production, sale and use of all environmentally harmful plastics.

She also highlighted ongoing efforts of the Punjab government under the Clean Punjab initiative, including a zero-waste mission and projects, to convert waste into renewable energy.

Ms Nawaz emphasised the focus on affordable energy through windmills, solar ene­rgy, and other renewable sources.

She welcomed partnerships in a mega solarisation project, underscoring Pun­jab’s growing demand for solar energy.

In agriculture, she said, the government is modernising through mechanisation and fostering collaboration in sub-sectors such as machinery manufacturing, food processing, and hybrid seed development.

She also underlined the importance of innovation in the IT sector, welcoming investments in e-commerce, incubator centres, and e-learning. She invited Chinese firms to contribute to making the Nawaz Sharif IT City a state-of-the-art hub.

She noted that Punjab aims to utilise its young, skilled workforce and explore bio and hydrogen technologies.

Ms Nawaz described Pakistan as a gateway to Central Asia, the Middle East, and other global markets, reaffirming its strategic role in international trade. She called the positive response from Chinese investors encouraging for fostering Pak-China relations.

In health, she highlighted plans to benefit from China’s telemedicine technologies, while in agriculture, she pointed to potential breakthroughs with nanotechnology and water-efficient irrigation systems.

This is the best time for the Chinese companies to seize business opportunities in Punjab, Ms Nawaz said.

