Welder, helper killed as fuel tank of truck catches fire, explodes in Hub

QUETTA: A welder and his helper were killed while repairing a truck at their shop in Hub on Sunday.

Officials said a truck driver had brought his vehicle for welding work of a portion of the vehicle at the shop near Gujar hotel in Hub town.

As the two victims were welding the damaged portion, the truck’s fuel tank caught fire and exploded with loud bang.

The two men were seriously injured in the explosion. Police rushed to the area and shifted the two workers to the hospital, but they died before reaching the hospital.

Police identified the victims as Haider and Adnan. Later, their bodies were handed over to family members.

