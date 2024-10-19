E-Paper | October 19, 2024

3 dead, 3 injured in Multan roof collapse caused by explosion of firework material

Imran Gabol Published October 19, 2024 Updated October 19, 2024 03:06pm
Rescue teams are present at the site of a roof collapse in Aghapura near Delhi Gate, Multan on Oct 19, 2024. — via CPO Multan’s Facebook account.
Three people were killed and as many others were injured in a roof collapse caused by an explosion of firework material stored in a house in Multan’s Aghapura area, police said on Saturday.

“Three people died while three were injured in an unfortunate incident of a roof collapse caused by an explosion resulting from firework materials stored at a home in Aghapura […],” a statement issued by Multan City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment, the statement added. The deceased were identified as Riaz, Mansha and Safia Bano, it added.

Relief activities were carried out by teams of Multan Police, Rescue 1122, Crime Record Office (CRO), bomb disposal and other authorities at the spot, according to the statement.

Police officials are present at the site of a roof collapse in Aghapura near Delhi Gate, Multan on Oct 19, 2024. — via CPO Multan’s Facebook account
CPO Dogar and Multan Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inspected the relief activities and the site of the incident, the statement said.

Citing the initial investigation, the CPO statement said fireworks used to be manufactured inside the house, which caused the incident. However, further investigations were underway, it added.

While directing police officers to participate in the relief activities, CPO Multan expressed sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, the statement noted.

Multan Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Lieutenant (retired) General Kamran Amir Khan, City Superintendent of Police (SP) Hasan Raza Khakhi, Delhi Gate Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mazhar Haraj, DSP Mamoon Ali and other officers were also present at the incident site.

