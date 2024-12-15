E-Paper | December 15, 2024

Founder of clothing chain Mango dies in hiking accident

AFP Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 01:03pm

MADRID: Isak Andic, the founder of Spanish clothing retailer Mango, one of Europe’s largest fashion groups, with nearly 2,800 stores worldwide, died in an accident on Saturday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was among the first to pay tribute to the businessman’s “entrepeneurial vision”.

The 71-year-old died after falling down a ravine while hiking in the mountains near Barcelona with several family members.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango,” the Barcelona-based company’s CEO, Toni Ruiz, said in a statement.

“Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company,” he added.

Colour and style

The media-shy entrepreneur was one of Spain’s richest men. Forbes estimates he and his family have a net worth of $4.5 billion.

Under his watch, to help boost sales the company hired big stars such as British model Kate Moss, Spanish actor Penelope Cruz, and French footballer Antoine Griezmann for its marketing campaigns.

“His legacy reflects the achievements of a business project marked by success, and also by his human quality, his proximity and the care and affection that he always had and at all times conveyed to the entire organisation,” Ruiz said, adding “his departure leaves a huge void”.

Born in 1953 in Istanbul, Andic moved to Barcelona, in Spain’s wealthy north-eastern Catalonia region, with his family when he was 14.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2024

