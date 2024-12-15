E-Paper | December 15, 2024

Privatisation Minister Aleem for boosting trade ties with Kazakhstan

The Newspaper's Reporter Published December 15, 2024 Updated December 15, 2024 09:58am

ISLAMABAD: Trade corridors from Pakistan are the most important need of the hour for Central Asian countries, while access to ports can also help increase bilateral trade.

Minister for Comm­unications, Investment and Privatisation Aleem Khan stated this during a meeting with Kazakhstan Ambassador Yerzhan Kastafin on Saturday.

The minister said that in the current circumstances, Pakistani products were the best option for Central Asian countries.

He proposed that display centres should be established for the international business community to raise the trade graph of industrial goods.

Mr Aleem said a better road infrastructure would increase foreign investment, which is a must for improving the economy.

Envoy Yerzhan Kas­tafin said that excellent trade and economic relations with Pakistan are in Kazakhstan’s broader interest, and there will be visible progress in this regard in the coming days.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2024

