E-Paper | December 12, 2024

Jason Gillespie resigns to make way for Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach

Dawn.com Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 11:47pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday appointed Aqib Javed, a member of its men’s selection committee, as interim red-ball head coach of the cricket team following Jason Gillespie’s resignation.

In a statement issued today, the PCB said his first assignment in the role would be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour.

The statement did not give a reason for Gillespie’s resignation.

It added that the first Test was scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26-30 with the second at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 3-7.

The men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

Today’s development comes after Aqib took up the reins of the interim white-ball head coach as well last month.

He had replaced Gillespie, who was appointed to the role in October after former South Africa top-order batter Gary Kirsten’s resignation.

In April, Kirsten was appointed to lead the white-ball format, while Gillespie took charge as the Green Team’s red-ball head coach.

However, Kirsten resigned from the position in October, following which Gillespie had assumed his role as well.

According to a Dawn report, Kirsten was neither consulted nor given any role in the selection of the Pakistan squad for Australia and Zimbabwe tours.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...
Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...