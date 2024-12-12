Jason Gillespie resigns to make way for Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday appointed Aqib Javed, a member of its men’s selection committee, as interim red-ball head coach of the cricket team following Jason Gillespie’s resignation.

In a statement issued today, the PCB said his first assignment in the role would be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour.

The statement did not give a reason for Gillespie’s resignation.

It added that the first Test was scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26-30 with the second at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 3-7.

The men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

Today’s development comes after Aqib took up the reins of the interim white-ball head coach as well last month.

He had replaced Gillespie, who was appointed to the role in October after former South Africa top-order batter Gary Kirsten’s resignation.

In April, Kirsten was appointed to lead the white-ball format, while Gillespie took charge as the Green Team’s red-ball head coach.

However, Kirsten resigned from the position in October, following which Gillespie had assumed his role as well.

According to a Dawn report, Kirsten was neither consulted nor given any role in the selection of the Pakistan squad for Australia and Zimbabwe tours.