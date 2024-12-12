Islamabad hospital barred from kidney transplants over ‘non-compliance’

ISLAMABAD: Over its failure to comply with regulations regarding organ transplants, the Human Organ Transplant Authority has stopped Max Health Hospital in Sector G-8 from kidney transplants.

The hospital representative was contacted, but management was hesitant to give any comments on the decision.

Authority’s Administrator Dr Fazal Mola directed the hospital to suspend all kidney transplant procedures due to lack of adherence to the rules regarding the formation of an evaluation committee.

“This suspension is deemed a serious violation of the HOTA Act of 2010, which clearly outlines the necessity of such committees to oversee transplant activities,” he said in a statement.

Ministry says decision taken to safeguard patient welfare, uphold medical integrity

According to the spokesperson of the health ministry, Sajid Hussain Shah, the suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

“The HOTA administrator had previously directed all 20 hospitals in Islamabad to establish evaluation committees by November 30. Max Health Hospital’s non-compliance with this directive has prompted immediate action to safeguard patient welfare and uphold medical integrity,” he said.

“In accordance with the Ministry of Health’s directives, the HOTA administrator has initiated the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate irregularities within the transplantation process. This committee is tasked with examining the reported discrepancies and compiling a detailed report along with recommendations by December 13. The findings will serve as the basis for strict disciplinary measures against those found culpable,” he said.

Dawn contacted the hospital representative by phone, but he said that only the MS was authorised to comment on the closure of the section of the hospital.

“Please share your cell number and the MS will contact you if he wants to give official response of the hospital,” he said. However, the hospital administration did not contact this scribe till the filing of this news.

It is pertinent to mention organ transplants require prior approval from the regulatory authority, which also monitors health facilities to prevent illegal transplants.

In Pakistan, illegal kidney transplants are not uncommon as the rich often use money to buy organs from less-privileged donors which can have negative implications for the donors’ health. This process also involves the illegal use of money.

If awareness is given to people that they should announce donating their body organs after death, the problem of illegal trade of body organs will be resolved, according to experts. Currently, Sri Lanka is one of those countries where organs are donated after death and it donates at least 5,000 corneas to Pakistan every year.

In Pakistan, controversy surrounds this practice despite a 2008 ruling of the Federal Shariat Court that said organs could be donated to save lives.

It is pertinent to mention that 27 lives can be saved if one person agrees to donate their body organs after death but still, there is no awareness about organ donation in the country. Because of their unavailability, human organs are sold on the black market across the country and a number of health institutions and departments are also involved in this practice.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2024