Pakistan, Tajikistan reiterate bilateral cooperation in multiple sectors

Pakistan and Tajikistan reiterated their commitment on Wednesday to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, energy, agriculture, education, and industry.

Tajikistan is Pakistan’s closest neighbour in Central Asia, separated by a narrow strip of the Wakhan Corridor. Pakistan was also among the first countries to recognise Tajikistan’s independence and to establish diplomatic relations with it in June 1992.

In July this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Tajikistan on a two-day official visit, signing several memoranda of understanding (MoUs), and expressing satisfaction over the “steadily expanding bilateral cooperation” in all areas of mutual interest.

Both countries signed two more MoUs and protocols at today’s seventh Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission meeting in Islamabad hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and co-chaired by Power Minister Awais Leghari and Tajik Minister for Energy and Water Resources Jum’a Daler Shofaqir.

The first MoU was a partnership between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan’s Khatlon province, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and mutual development.

The second MoU sealed collaboration between the Pakistan and Tajikistan football federations to elevate the sports landscape in both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Leghari highlighted the longstanding relations between both countries, noting that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise Tajikistan’s independence in 1991.

He also emphasised the importance of developing a plan of action to boost trade, remove barriers, and establish a Joint Coordination Committee on Transit Trade under the Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

Leghari also highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location, saying it offered ideal opportunities for Tajik investments and facilitated trade corridors under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Programme.

The minister also expressed the hope for the swift completion of the CASA-1000 energy project, saying it would significantly benefit both countries.

Economic Affairs Secretary Kazim Niaz highlighted the bilateral trade volume of $23.46 million in 2022-2023 and stressed the need to explore more trade opportunities, pointing out the upcoming Pak-Tajik business-to-business forum on Dec 13.

Meanwhile, Tajik minister Shofaqir appreciated the strong bilateral ties. He highlighted the potential for collaboration and mutual benefit between the two countries, particularly in energy, trade, agriculture, education, and industry.

He also reiterated Tajikistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, deepening economic ties and working closely with Pakistani counterparts.

Leghari and Shofaqir also held a one-on-one meeting to strategise on amplifying economic cooperation and resolving trade issues, underscoring the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and unlocking new opportunities for growth and prosperity.