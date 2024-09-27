E-Paper | September 27, 2024

Pakistan eyes direct trade route with Tajikistan

Published September 27, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan intends to establish a direct trade route with Tajikistan and gain road access to Central Asian countries by utilising the corridors of China and Afghanistan.

For this purpose, Karakoram Highway, Khunjarab, Kashgar, Murghab and Dushanbe routes will be utilised for the two-way trade.

The trade potential was explored during a meeting of Minister for Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrahim and Minister for Communications, Board of Investment and Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan in Beijing on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Global Transport Forum.

Mr Khan said that Pakistan is ready for a meeting of joint ministerial committee and joint working group with Tajikistan, and welcomed the start of direct flights between the two countries as a positive outcome of his visit to Tajikistan in May.

Pakistan wants to promote bilateral trade with all countries of Central Asia for which more initiatives will be taken, he said.

Tajik Transport Minister Azim Ibrahim said that decisions taken at the meeting held in May this year will help improve bilateral relations. He agreed to promote joint business activities in future as well.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

