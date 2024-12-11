E-Paper | December 11, 2024

Pakistan asks US to support its reforms, avoid criticism

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 09:09am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has asked the United States to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and supporting its ongoing democratic reforms rather than adopting ‘unconstructive’ resolutions.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, with Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui in the chair, on Tuesday.

The officials were referring to foreign ministry’s response to the US House Resolution 901 that urged Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions and human rights. The US resolution, passed in June 2024, drew criticism from the foreign ministry for its lack of understanding of Paki­stan’s political dynamics.

They said Pakistan’s embassy in Washington circulated the counter-resolution adopted by the National Assembly of Pakistan that rejected the US stance based on unsubstantiated allegations.

The officials at the Senate committee meeting also highlighted the foreign ministry’s efforts to engage the US Congress in a more balanced and informed discussion on Pakistan’s democratic progress and human rights advancements.

At the meeting, the senators condemned Israel’s recent legislation targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Foreign ministry officials also informed the Senate panel that urgent measures were being taken for immediate evacuation of Pakistanis trapped in Syria. Out of the 180 pilgrims evacuated, 170 have been allowed to leave Syria for Lebanon.

Since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s contact with his Lebanese counterpart, the Lebanese government has been providing visas to them at the border as they were being shifted to Beirut through buses.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024

