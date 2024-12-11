E-Paper | December 11, 2024

Three deported from Dubai, held by FIA at Sialkot airport

Our Correspondent Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 10:53am

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration authorities claimed to have arrested three illegal immigrants deported from Dubai (United Arab Emirates), at Sialkot International Airport on Tuesday.

As per the FIA sources, the three men had gone to Iran through Taftan border and then reached Dubai through an agent.

In Dubai, they tried to travel to Sweden, using fake documents, where they were nabbed and deported to Pakistan, landing at Sialkot airport.

An official of FIA told Dawn that during immigration clearance of Flight FZ-337, three passengers — Abdul Rehman (fake name Asim Nazir), having passport No PV9155923, Inamul Haq (fake name Akbar Ali), having passport No AJ6395553 and Ali Haider, having passport No CN6970741 — were found to be deported from Dubai.

The passengers used fake identities with an intent to travel to Sweden from Dubai, where they had reached from Iran after paying Rs2 million each to an agent, according to Mian Kareem.

During transit in Dubai, the Emirates security officials apprehended them and sent them back to Pakistan.

The suspects were later handed over to the anti-human trafficking cell of Gujranwala FIA zone.

Meanwhile, a Philippine national woman was refused entry into Pakistan at Sialkot airport on Monday the last.

As per the FIA officials, the passenger, Daisy Gomez, arrived here from Philippines via Dubai and presented his passport (No P9538238B) for immigration clearance. However, as she had no visa to enter Pakistan, she was deported.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2024

