International Cotton Association declares 84 textile mills ‘defaulters’

LAHORE: The International Cotton Association (ICA) has placed at least 84 Pakistani textile mills on the defaulter’s list and prohibited them from trading in the world cotton markets.

The ICA website revealed on Monday that 84 Pakistani textile companies could not honour their cotton purchase agreements, and association members were asked not to enter into any deal with them.

Most of these units are in Karachi and Lahore, and a few are from Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad and Kasur.

Sources say some of these mills have closed or partially closed their operations.

Some of the defaulting units are owned by leaders of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). They have also been part of various government setups and are enjoying and demanding certain subsidies and other facilities from the government.

Asks members not to enter into any deals with them

Aptama spokesperson Shahid Sattar declined to comment when contacted.

The defaulting mills included Acro Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd, Amin Textile Mills PVT Ltd, Ayesha Textile Mills Limited, Bashir Cotton Mills (PVT) Ltd, Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd, Crescent Fibres Ltd, D S Apparel Pvt Ltd, Dar es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd, Dawood Spinning Mills (Pvt) Ltd, Din Industries Ltd, Ejaz Dyeing and Finishing Mills Pvt Ltd, Fiza Textiles, Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd, Hashir Textile Mills, Jamed Ahmad Export Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd, Mausummery Lawn, Mian Textile Industries Ltd, Sargodha Spinning Mills Limited, Shadab Textiles Mills, Superior Textile Mills Ltd, Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd, and Zahur Textiles Ltd from Lahore.

Cotlink International, Fatima Enterprises Limited, General Impex Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, Ghulam Rabbani & Co, Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd, H&H Cotton Ginning Factory and Oil Mills, Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd, Khas Textile Mills (PVT) Ltd, Mohd Amin Mohd Bashir Ltd, Moonstar Cotton Mills (Pvt) Ltd, Primex Trading Corp (Pvt) Ltd, Quetta Textile Mills Ltd, Salim Yarn Mills (Pvt) Ltd, Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd, Silver Star (Pvt) Ltd, Surriya Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd, Tariq Textile Mills Ltd, and Zulfiqar Trading Corporation from Karachi.

Ahmad Cotton Industries, Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd, Allawasaya Spinning Mills Limited, Amjad Textile Mills Ltd, Hussain Mills Ltd, and Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd from Multan; AN Textile Mills Limited, Believe Retail Pvt Ltd, and Ittehad Fabrics Pvt Ltd from Faisalabad; Delta Oil Mills (Pvt) Ltd from Nankana Sahib; Sajjad Textile Mills Ltd from Kasur; Barkat Cotton Mills Ltd, and Fateh Outerwear Ltd from Hyderabad; while Khyber Spinning Mills Gadoon Ltd from Gadoon.

Being declared defaulters, these mills or groups of mills have also been declared ineligible to purchase cotton from international markets.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2024