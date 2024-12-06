PML-N, PPP set to initiate dialogue to settle disputes

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar meets with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday. Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti, KP Governor Faisal Kundi and former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf are also present.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: A month after the PPP chairman complained about promises not being honoured by the PML-N, both coalition partners agreed to kick-start at least a week-long dialogue to sort out contentious issues to move forward, sources told Dawn.

At different forums, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed reservations on the treatment meted out to the PPP by the PML-N government, complaining that the ruling party did not take the PPP on board in decision-making. In light of these complaints, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to meet the PPP leader and allay his concerns.

A statement by the PPP media cell said that Ishaq Dar met Mr Bhutto-Zardari in the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gover­nor Faisal Karim Kundi and Balo­chis­tan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

The meeting took place a day after the PPP chairman met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had warned the government to immediately sign the Societies Regis­tration (Amend­ment) Act, 2024, which pertains to seminaries.

View this post on Instagram

Dar meets Bilawal to address concerns; committees set to meet soon to sort out issues

A source in the government told Dawn that the ruling coalition feared that the JUI-F protest could be joined by the main opposition party, the PTI, which staged a protest in the federal capital last month that claimed several lives. Rana Sanaullah of the PML-N also met the JUI-F chief.

According to the PPP media cell, it was agreed in the meeting that the PPP and government committees would meet to resolve the issues between the two sides.

A source in the PPP said that the ice had started to melt as the PPP and the PML-N agreed to hold comprehensive talks. “Virtual talks will start in two days, and then physical talks will begin that will continue for at least a week,” the source said.

PPP’s concerns

Days after the PPP chief played a key role in the passage of the much-hyped 26th constitutional amendment last month that changed the process of the appointment of the chief justice, he expressed annoyance with the government for lack of coordination.

He lamented that the government had backed out on its promises by not ensuring equal representation of the ruling PML-N and the PPP in the judicial commission. The PML-N formed its government with the support of the PPP, which has the third-largest number of votes in the National Assembly.

Although the PPP is not part of the government, it has obtained many constitutional offices, including the president of Pakistan, the Senate chairman, and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors.

The PPP chairman also met KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who apprised him of the multi-party conference held in Peshawar in which 16 political parties participated, though the PTI boycotted the moot.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said this “historic conference” was an important initiative and assured the governor that he was with him on the issue of the establishment of peace and the dispute over KP’s resources with the federal government.

View this post on Instagram

Bilawal, Bugti discuss law and order

The PPP chairman also met Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti at Zardari House on Thursday to discuss the province’s overall situation, focusing on law and order, public welfare and development initiatives.

The chief minister briefed Mr Bhutto-Zardari on the prevailing security challenges in Balochistan and highlighted the government’s priorities in key areas such as health and education under the Public Sector Development Programme.

He mentioned the launch of the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Programme and the establishment of a cardiac hospital, which is set to be inaugurated by the PPP chairman soon.

View this post on Instagram

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2024