PPP favours talks with all parties on critical issues

KARACHI: Amid escalating political tensions at the Centre, the PPP on Monday decided to engage with all parties, including its rival PTI, to foster national consensus on critical issues such as security, digital economy and agriculture.

The decision was made during a meeting at Bilawal House, where party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari directed PPP’s Rabta committee to engage with political parties to determine on what issues political consensus can be formed.

The direction indicates that the mandate of the Rabta committee, which was established to address PML-N’s unmet promises, has further been expanded.

The key ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seems to have intensified its efforts to engage with opposition parties in parliament to present its case more assertively, as committee members at the meeting highlighted ‘lack of timely consultation’ by the federal government on political, policy, and legislative matters, identifying it as a key obstacle that needs to be addressed.

‘Rabta committee’ directed to reach out to all parties in parliament to ascertain on what issues political consensus can be achieved

A statement issued by Bilawal House, following the meeting, exp­lained that members [of the Rabta committee] recounted their “ongoing and unresolved issues from Punjab, south Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh as well as political, policy and development challenges at federal level.

The policy issues such as flood rehabilitation, water management con­t­roversies, challenges to the agricultural and digital economy, public interest legislation were discussed in detail. On reservations with the federal government, lack of timely consultation on political, policy and legislative matters, inability to implement commitments were identified as key stumbling blocks to be addressed.“

The meeting, it said, noted a recent surge in terrorism and the absence of a new consensus to combat the new challenges resulting from new ground realities.

“The PPP chairman directed co­­m­mittee members to engage with political parties to determine on what issues political consensus can be formed in order to present recommendations before Party’s Cen­tral Executive Committee later this month,” the statement added.

Frustrated by what it perceives as continued ‘disrespect’ and ‘unmet commitments’ despite being a key ruling coalition partner, the PPP a couple of weeks ago had formed a high-level committee to take up the issues with Islamabad, delivering a clear message to PM Shehbaz Sharif that the PML-N could no longer get such unconditional support.

The committee comprises Raja Per­vaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, She­rry Rehman, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balo­ch­istan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makh­doom Ahmed Mah­moud, Punjab Gov­ernor Sardar Saleem Hyder, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Gilani.

At the party meeting, a participant shared insights on the committee’s app­­roach to reach out to all parties in parliament. “On every significant issue, or those that require national con­sensus, we have always engaged with all parties, whether it’s PTI or any other,” the PPP leader said. “This time, too, we will consult everyone. The issues discussed in the meeting are not specific to any single party; they are matters of national importance.”

The leader pointed to issues like the digital economy and the growing crisis in the internet sector as prime examples.

“The internet issue in the country is not only becoming a nuisance for every Pakistani, but it’s also causing embarrassment on the global stage,” the PPP leader said, highlighting the urgency of addressing these challenges in the context of modern technology.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2024