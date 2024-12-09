E-Paper | December 09, 2024

Inquiry finds gross negligence in HIV patient dialysis at Rahim Yar Khan’s SZMCH

Malik Irfanul Haq Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 12:00pm

RAHIM YAR KHAN: An urgent inquiry into the dialysis of an HIV-positive patient at the Nephrology Ward of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) has revealed significant operational lapses and a lack of coordination among departments, according to a press release from the District Information Department on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Khuram Pervez initiated the inquiry following social media reports of the incident.

He constituted a committee comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner General Irfan Anwar as chairman, alongside Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ghazanfar Shafiq, Professor Dr Zafar Majeed from SZMCH, and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Adil Rehman as members.

The committee was tasked with investigating the matter and submitting a report within 24 hours.

The inquiry findings highlighted serious issues, including a lack of coordination between the medical superintendent (MS) office, Pathology Department, HIV Centre and Nephrology Department.

The administration of SZMCH was found to have neglected the implementation of Section 11 of the Punjab Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020.

The report declared several officials guilty of negligence, including the former MS Dr Agha Touheed, Additional MS Dr Imran Bashir, current MS Dr Amjad Rao, Head of the Nephrology Department Dr Abid Hussain, staff nurse Kauser and focal persons of the HIV Centre.

The inquiry detailed how the Pathology Department diagnosed the patient, Nadeem, as HIV-positive on January 2, 2024, and the MS office notified the HIV Centre the following day.

However, HIV Centre in charge Dr Arjan Laal and Computer Operator Muhammad Tariq failed to issue a mandatory HIV-positive alert, which the report labelled as criminal negligence.

The report also criticised Dr Abid Hussain for not following up on pending HIV reports and nurse Kauser for not adhering to dialysis protocols, which endangered the lives of other patients.

SZMCH currently has 208 registered dialysis patients, including Nadeem. HIV tests conducted on all patients on December 4, 2024, revealed no additional positive cases.

The committee recommended action against those found responsible under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability Act 2006.

Immediate steps were urged for implementing stringent protocols for contagious diseases.

The committee suggested isolating patients with confirmed contagious diseases, issuing timely alerts, enforcing infection management protocols, and ensuring staff punctuality and follow-ups.

Furthermore, it advised SZMCH to conduct regular training sessions for doctors and staff to prevent similar incidents in the future and to redesign the dialysis mechanism for better safety and efficiency.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CPEC slowdown
Updated 09 Dec, 2024

CPEC slowdown

Current CPEC slowdown doesn't mean China has lost interest in the connectivity project or in Pakistan.
Madressah bill
09 Dec, 2024

Madressah bill

A CONTROVERSY has been brewing over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, with the JUI-F slamming ...
Protecting varsities
09 Dec, 2024

Protecting varsities

THE recent proposal by the Sindh cabinet to shoehorn in non-PhD bureaucrats as vice chancellors has sparked concern...
Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...