E-Paper | December 08, 2024

Pakistan sends first consignment of relief goods to flood-hit Malaysia

Dawn.com Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 02:34pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday morning dispatched the first consignment of relief goods for the flood-affected people of Malaysia, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

More than 122,000 people were forced to leave their homes last week as massive floods caused by relentless rains swept through Malaysia’s northern states.

The number surpassed the 118,000 evacuated during one of the country’s worst floodings in 2014, and disaster officials feared it could rise further as torrential downpours continued.

Nearly 35,000 people were evacuated in Terengganu, with the rest of the displacements reported from seven other states.

Heavy rains, which began last week, continued to hammer Pasir Puteh town in Kelantan, where people could be seen walking through streets inundated with hip-deep waters.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada, first Secretary Embassy of Malaysia Zulasri Rosdi, the foreign ministry, and NDMA officials were expected to grace the departure ceremony at Islamabad International Airport, Dawn reported on Saturday.

The federal minister earlier expressed sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives due to the flood in Malaysia and assured of help from the government and people of Pakistan.

“Having faced its own share of natural disasters, Pakistan deeply understands the challenges and hardships such calamities bring. This shared understanding and empathy drive Pakistan’s efforts to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Malaysia in its recovery journey,” a statement released by the NDMA read.

Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday that according to the NDMA, the consignment was dispatched through a chartered plane from Islamabad International Airport to Kuala Lumpur.

The consignment consisted of a total volume of 40 tonnes loaded with essential supplies such as tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats and life jackets for flood affectees in Malaysia.

The second consignment of equal volume is scheduled to depart next week, further reinforcing Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to assisting flood-hit Malaysia.

Last month, the High Commission of Malaysia hosted an engagement with prominent Pakistani industry leaders and stakeholders, aiming to enhance trade, investment and business collaborations between Malaysia and Pakistan.

This event followed the recent official visit of Malaysia’s prime minister to Pakistan in October, focusing on strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...
Threat perception
Updated 07 Dec, 2024

Threat perception

Despite clear proof of the threat posed by malign armed actors, the military and civilian leadership prefers to focus on political opponents.
Humanity at risk
07 Dec, 2024

Humanity at risk

HUMAN trafficking continues to remain an area where the state has utterly failed its citizens. While global...
Banks and larger goals
07 Dec, 2024

Banks and larger goals

THAT banks in Pakistan “prioritise profit over purpose” and promote financial products with limited knowledge of...