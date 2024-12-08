Pakistan sends first consignment of relief goods to flood-hit Malaysia

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday morning dispatched the first consignment of relief goods for the flood-affected people of Malaysia, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

More than 122,000 people were forced to leave their homes last week as massive floods caused by relentless rains swept through Malaysia’s northern states.

The number surpassed the 118,000 evacuated during one of the country’s worst floodings in 2014, and disaster officials feared it could rise further as torrential downpours continued.

Nearly 35,000 people were evacuated in Terengganu, with the rest of the displacements reported from seven other states.

Heavy rains, which began last week, continued to hammer Pasir Puteh town in Kelantan, where people could be seen walking through streets inundated with hip-deep waters.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada, first Secretary Embassy of Malaysia Zulasri Rosdi, the foreign ministry, and NDMA officials were expected to grace the departure ceremony at Islamabad International Airport, Dawn reported on Saturday.

The federal minister earlier expressed sincere condolences for the loss of precious lives due to the flood in Malaysia and assured of help from the government and people of Pakistan.

“Having faced its own share of natural disasters, Pakistan deeply understands the challenges and hardships such calamities bring. This shared understanding and empathy drive Pakistan’s efforts to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Malaysia in its recovery journey,” a statement released by the NDMA read.

Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday that according to the NDMA, the consignment was dispatched through a chartered plane from Islamabad International Airport to Kuala Lumpur.

The consignment consisted of a total volume of 40 tonnes loaded with essential supplies such as tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats and life jackets for flood affectees in Malaysia.

The second consignment of equal volume is scheduled to depart next week, further reinforcing Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to assisting flood-hit Malaysia.

Last month, the High Commission of Malaysia hosted an engagement with prominent Pakistani industry leaders and stakeholders, aiming to enhance trade, investment and business collaborations between Malaysia and Pakistan.

This event followed the recent official visit of Malaysia’s prime minister to Pakistan in October, focusing on strengthening economic ties between the two nations.