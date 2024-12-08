E-Paper | December 08, 2024

Over 38,000 students in six Sindh cities to appear in MDCAT retake today

Faiza Ilyas Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 11:12am

KARACHI: In compliance with the Sindh High Court’s orders, the retake of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT)-2024 will be held on Sunday (today) at designated centres in six cities across the province.

The test is being organised by SIBA Testing Services, a subsidiary of Sukkur IBA University.

“We have taken the best possible measures to ensure that the test is held in a transparent and peaceful manner today. I am confident that there will be no cases of a paper leak,” said Sukkur IBA University Vice Chancellor Prof Asif Ahmed Sheikh.

He added that Section 144 had been imposed in areas where exam centres are located.

“I had requested the government to take this step to facilitate students. I have also held several meetings with top government officials, including the Karachi commissioner and the inspector general of police, to ensure 100 per cent preparedness for the test today,” he added.

According to officials, over 38,600 candidates are expected to appear for the test across the province. Of these, 12,849 students are scheduled to take the test in Karachi at two designated centres — NED University and Karachi University.

Other designated centres include Public School, Hyderabad (6,404 students), IBA Public School, Sukkur (5,586 students), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro (6,254 students), Public Training School, Larkana (4,802 students), Quaid-Awam University of Engineering and Technology, Shaheed Benazirabad (2,786 students).

It is worth noting that the test was earlier organised by Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in September this year. However, in October, the Sindh High Court directed the provincial government to retake the MDCAT within four weeks after a probe committee unanimously concluded that the previous test procedure had been compromised.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2024

