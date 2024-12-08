Kohistan jirga leader freed as DC revokes detention orders

A jirga of elders in progress in Abbottabad on Saturday. — Dawn photo

MANSEHRA: Muttahida Kohistan Jirga leader Maulana Kareemdad was released from Haripur jail on Saturday after the Lower Kohistan deputy commissioner revoked the orders issued for his arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order earlier this week.​

According to the district administration, members of the provincial assembly from Kohistan Sardar Riaz and Sajjadullah played a “crucial role” in securing the release of Kareemdad and contractor Aurangzeb.

Kareemdad was accused of leading a group to obstruct the laying of transmission lines in parts of the district.

Both lawmakers assured authorities that the Muttahida Kohistan Jirga would call off the KKH blockade and hold talks on its issues. The assurance led to the release of Kareemdad.

Earlier, protesters gathered at RMP Chowk in the Pattan area of Lower Kohistan around 10am and blocked the Karakoram Highway for the fourth consecutive day after the overnight break.

They shouted slogans against Wapda, accusing it of flouting the 2014 and 2022 agreements.

After release, Kareemdad said his arrest united the people of Kohistan to claim rights.

He vowed to continue the struggle for people’s development and urged Wapda to fulfil its commitments, especially free electric supply and reconstruction of roads destroyed in the 2022 flash floods in the region.

A jirga led by commissioner Zaheerul Islam and attended by MNA Mohammad Idrees, MPAs Sardar Riaz and Sajadullah, former MPA Maulana Dildar Ahmad and 90 members of Muttahida Kohistan Jirga was held in Abbottabad.

The commissioner said a committee comprising deputy commissioners, district police officers, lawmakers and five elders each from Upper and Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas would soon take up all issues with Wapda chairman for early resolution.

Meanwhile, former MPA Maulana Dildar Ahmad told protesters on Friday night that the jirga was considering allowing passengers and light vehicles to use the highway while continuing the sit-in.

He said the decision about the sit-in would be taken in the next few days.

“We will not allow Wapda vehicles to take the Karakoram Highway and if its officials or drivers try to challenge us, they will be responsible for the consequences,” he warned.

COMPENSATED: The police department on Saturday compensated the family of head constable Amir Khan Swati, who was killed by a traffic violator on the Hazara Expressway here earlier this year.

Torghar district police officer Said Mukhtar Shah presented a Rs10 million cheque to the deceased’s family head during a special ceremony in the Judbah area.

“Mr Swati lost life in the line of duty in March 2024 when a driver, instead of paying fine for a traffic violation on the Hazara Expressway, opened fire, killing him and seriously injuring one of his colleagues,” he said.

Mr Shah said money couldn’t replace a lost life but would provide little financial relief to the aggrieved family.

He said the compensation was paid from the police’s welfare fund.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2024