66 suspects arrested in police crackdown in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 8, 2024 Updated December 8, 2024 01:07pm

ISLAMABAD: The capital police carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements during the outgoing week to maintain peace and tranquility, and arrested 66 suspects, including four members of two gangs of criminals.

Besides, six more suspects were arrested during search operations.

The police said the 66 suspects were arrested in connection with different criminal activities and stolen motorbikes and valuables were recovered from their possession. Moreover, four suspected members of two gangs involved in bike and other thefts were also arrested.

The police also carried out operations against those possessing illegal weapons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle and two daggers from their possession.

The police also arrested 23 proclaimed offenders, court fugitives and target offenders.

During a search and combing operation at Golra police station jurisdiction, 140 suspicious persons, 80 houses, shops, hotels and motorbikes and vehicles were checked; six suspects were shifted to the police station for verification in the last five days.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the police were utilising all available resources to ensure the eradication of drug dealers and criminal elements. He said the police will bring those involved in heinous crime of drug and alcohol trafficking to justice.

Citizens were urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals or activities to their respective police stations, the emergency helpline Pukar 15.

