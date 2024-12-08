Doctor accused of raping patient in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A doctor in the Khayaban Sadiq area of Sargodha allegedly raped a patient during a check-up and threatened her with consequences if she reported the incident.

The Sajid Shaheed police registered a case against the suspect on the complaint of the woman who alleged that during her visit for a check-up, the doctor took her into a private room and raped her. Despite her cries for help, no one intervened.

Following the assault, the alleged rape survivor called the police emergency helpline. Senior police officials, including the SP Headquarters and ASP City, arrived at the scene and assured her of action. The suspect is at large.

Sources said both the alleged survivor and the suspect hail from the same area.

The police revealed they had previously received complaints against the doctor, but no one had come forward to file a formal report.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2024