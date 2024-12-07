E-Paper | December 07, 2024

Iran, Hezbollah aim to bolster Assad as rebels target Syria’s Homs

Agencies Published December 7, 2024 Updated December 7, 2024 10:14am

A truck pulls the head of the toppled statue of the late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad through the streets of the captured central-west city of Hama on Friday.—AFP
A truck pulls the head of the toppled statue of the late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad through the streets of the captured central-west city of Hama on Friday.—AFP

• Turkish, Iranian and Russian FMs meet in Doha today
• Jordan closes border with Syria
• IS captures some areas

BEIRUT: Iran will send missiles, drones and more advisers to Syria, a senior Iranian official said on Friday as US-backed alliance of different rebel groups advanced on the central city of Homs and Kurds seized the biggest city in the east, jolting President Bashar al-Assad’s grip on power.

If insurgents capture Homs in their lightning new offensive, it would cut off the capital Damascus from the coast, where Assad’s Russian allies have a naval base and air base.

In a further setback for Assad, US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have taken Deir el-Zor, the government’s main foothold in the vast desert east of the country, Syrian sources said.

It was the third major city, after Aleppo and Hama in the northwest and centre, to fall out of Assad’s control in a week.

Piling on the pressure, an Iraqi security source said the Syrian Kurds were also advancing in the direction of the town of Albukamal on Syria’s far eastern border with Iraq and could take it within the next 24 hours.

Assad’s forces regained control of most of Syria after key allies — Russia, Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah — came to his rescue. But all have recently been weakened and diverted by other crises, giving the militants a window to fight back.

Jordan closes Syria border

Jordan has closed its only passenger and commercial border crossing with Syria, the interior ministry said on Friday.

Armed groups have been firing at Syria’s Nassib border crossing with Jordan, a Syrian army source said.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, sent a small number of “supervising forces” from Lebanon to Syria overnight to help prevent anti-government fighters from seizing Homs, two senior Lebanese security sources said

IS captures some areas

In another alarming development for Assad, the head of US-backed Syrian Kurdish force said the radical Islamic State militant group, which imposed a reign of terror over swathes of Iraq and Syria, had now taken control of some areas in eastern Syria.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkiye will meet in Doha on Saturday to discuss Syria war.

Russia, Iran and Tur­kiye have regularly held talks on Syria’s future in a trilateral format as part of what is known as the Astana peace process. While Nato member Tur­kiye backs Syrian rebels, Russia and Iran support Assad.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2024

ISIS, Syria Conflict
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Threat perception
Updated 07 Dec, 2024

Threat perception

Despite clear proof of the threat posed by malign armed actors, the military and civilian leadership prefers to focus on political opponents.
Humanity at risk
07 Dec, 2024

Humanity at risk

HUMAN trafficking continues to remain an area where the state has utterly failed its citizens. While global...
Banks and larger goals
07 Dec, 2024

Banks and larger goals

THAT banks in Pakistan “prioritise profit over purpose” and promote financial products with limited knowledge of...
Gaza genocide
Updated 06 Dec, 2024

Gaza genocide

Unless Western states cease their unflinching support to Israel, the genocide is unlikely to end.
Agri tax changes
06 Dec, 2024

Agri tax changes

IT is quite surprising if not disconcerting to see the PPP government in Sindh dragging its feet on the changes to...
AJK unrest
06 Dec, 2024

AJK unrest

THERE is trouble brewing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where a coalition comprising various civil society organisations...