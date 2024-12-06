E-Paper | December 06, 2024

Foreign Office advises Pakistanis against travelling to Syria amid rebel offensive

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday issued an advisory urging Pakistanis to refrain from travelling to Syria due to “the recent developments and evolving situation” in the country.

Syrian rebel forces on Thursday captured the central city of Hama, days after seizing the country’s commercial hub Aleppo in a lightning offensive against President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

The rebels led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched their offensive little more than a week ago.

The rebels aim to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad’s rule, their leader said in an interview published today. The rebels were at the gates of Syria’s Homs, a war monitor said, after wresting other key cities from government control.

Should the rebels capture Homs, that would cut the seat of power in the capital Damascus from the Mediterranean coast, a key bastion of the Assad clan, which has ruled Syria for the past five decades.

“In view of the recent developments and evolving situation in Syria, Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves,” the FO advisory read.

Pakistani nationals already in Syria were advised to “exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.” The Embassy’s contact details were also enclosed.

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza genocide
Updated 06 Dec, 2024

Gaza genocide

Unless Western states cease their unflinching support to Israel, the genocide is unlikely to end.
Agri tax changes
06 Dec, 2024

Agri tax changes

IT is quite surprising if not disconcerting to see the PPP government in Sindh dragging its feet on the changes to...
AJK unrest
06 Dec, 2024

AJK unrest

THERE is trouble brewing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where a coalition comprising various civil society organisations...
Failed martial law
Updated 05 Dec, 2024

Failed martial law

Appetite for non-democratic systems of governance appears to be shrinking rapidly. Perhaps more countries are now realising the futility of rule by force.
Holding the key
05 Dec, 2024

Holding the key

IN the view of one learned judge of the Supreme Court’s recently formed constitutional bench, parliament holds the...
New low
05 Dec, 2024

New low

WHERE does one go from here? In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has barred...