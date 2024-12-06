Foreign Office advises Pakistanis against travelling to Syria amid rebel offensive

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday issued an advisory urging Pakistanis to refrain from travelling to Syria due to “the recent developments and evolving situation” in the country.

Syrian rebel forces on Thursday captured the central city of Hama, days after seizing the country’s commercial hub Aleppo in a lightning offensive against President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

The rebels led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched their offensive little more than a week ago.

The rebels aim to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad’s rule, their leader said in an interview published today. The rebels were at the gates of Syria’s Homs, a war monitor said, after wresting other key cities from government control.

Should the rebels capture Homs, that would cut the seat of power in the capital Damascus from the Mediterranean coast, a key bastion of the Assad clan, which has ruled Syria for the past five decades.

“In view of the recent developments and evolving situation in Syria, Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves,” the FO advisory read.

Pakistani nationals already in Syria were advised to “exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.” The Embassy’s contact details were also enclosed.