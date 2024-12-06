Judicial Commission approves committee to draft rules for appointing judges

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Friday approved the formation of a committee to constitute rules and criteria for appointing judges, according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi called the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s meeting to consider Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan’s nomination to become eighth judge of the constitutional bench, formed under the 26th amendment.

In its maiden session on November 5, the Judicial Commission — reconstituted under the 26th Amendment — appointed Justice Aminuddin Khan as head of the seven-judge constitutional bench by a majority vote of seven to five, with the CJP among the dissenting members.

Friday’s meeting was attended by CJP Afridi, Supreme Court justices including Mansoor Ali Shah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and the chief justices of the Sindh and Peshawar high courts. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Senator Ali Zafar were also present.

The press release stated that alongside forming the committee, the commission also approved the nomination of Supreme Court judge Shahid Bilal Hassan for the apex court’s constitutional bench.

“The Judicial Commission of Pakistan unanimously decided to accord highest priority towards framing of rules relating to regulating its procedure including the procedure and criteria for assessment, evaluation and fitness for appointment of judges,” the press release read.

The CJP was authorised to select members of the Judicial Commission for the new committee. The five-member committee will be led by Supreme Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and comprises Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Senators Ali Zafar and Farooq Naek and lawyer Akhtar Hussain.

According to the press release, Judicial Commission Secretary Niaz Muhammad Khan and two Supreme Court research officers will provide the committee support.

The committee has been instructed by the CJP to produce a draft of the rules by December 15.

“The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (Peshawar High Court) the agenda of appointment of Additional Judges for the Peshawar high court was deferred till 21st December, 2024,” the press release added.

The deadline to submit nominations for the appointment of additional judges was extended until December 10.

Similarly, it was decided that appointments for additional Sindh High Court judges was deferred until December 21. The deadline to submit nominations was also extended until December 10.