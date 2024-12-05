E-Paper | December 05, 2024

Ministers push for autonomous National Minorities Commission

Kalbe Ali Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 11:28am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah chairs a meeting on the inter-faith harmony policy, on Wednesday. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Chaudhary Salik Hussain are also seen.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah chairs a meeting on the inter-faith harmony policy, on Wednesday. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Chaudhary Salik Hussain are also seen.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: A ministerial committee formed to review the National Commission for Minorities Bill 2024 has called for the commission to be financially and administratively autonomous.

The committee, chaired by Pri­me Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, met at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday.

Other ministers who attended the meeting included Minister for Religious Affairs Chau­dhry Salik Hussain, Law Minister Azam Naz­eer Tarar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

During the meeting, participants emphasised the need to finalise the bill at the earliest.

Seek swift approval of National Commission for Minorities Bill 2024

The law minister stressed that the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) must be independent of ministerial pressure and political interference to effectively safeguard the rights of religious minorities, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The bill, initially submitted to the National Assembly in April 2024, faced delays after concerns from various quarters led to the formation of a review committee.

The proposed commission will comprise 13 members, including nine from minority communities and four ex-officio members, including the chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The committee directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to finalise the bill within three days, incorporating amendments related to the subcommittee on the National Commission for Minorities.

The ministerial committee also reviewed the interfaith harmony policy and measures for promoting religious tolerance.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs was directed to present the finalised version of the policy within a week.

The committee noted that the policy aims to promote religious tolerance and create an environment conducive to reducing extremism in society. Once finalised, the policy will be submitted to the federal cabinet for approval.

The first formal National Commission for Minorities was established in May 2020 and completed its tenure in May 2023. However, delays in the bill’s passage have prevented the formation of a new commission.

The last NCM, chaired by local PTI leader Chela Ram Kewlani — a businessman from Jamshoro and former president of the Pakistan Hindu Council — comprised members from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Parsi, Kalash as well as Muslim communities.

Separately, the Supreme Court established another minorities’ commission in January 2019, headed by Dr Shoaib Suddle.

This one-member commission was for­med to implement the apex court’s 2014 verdict on protecting minority rights.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2024

MINORITY RIGHTS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed martial law
Updated 05 Dec, 2024

Failed martial law

Appetite for non-democratic systems of governance appears to be shrinking rapidly. Perhaps more countries are now realising the futility of rule by force.
Holding the key
05 Dec, 2024

Holding the key

IN the view of one learned judge of the Supreme Court’s recently formed constitutional bench, parliament holds the...
New low
05 Dec, 2024

New low

WHERE does one go from here? In the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has barred...
Online oppression
Updated 04 Dec, 2024

Online oppression

Plan to bring changes to Peca is simply another attempt to suffocate dissent. It shows how the state continues to prioritise control over real cybersecurity concerns.
The right call
04 Dec, 2024

The right call

AMIDST the ongoing tussle between the federal government and the main opposition party, several critical issues...
Acting cautiously
04 Dec, 2024

Acting cautiously

IT appears too big a temptation to ignore. The wider expectations for a steeper reduction in the borrowing costs...